Honor Pad X8 has been launched in China alongside the Honor X40 series smartphones. The latest tablet from the Chinese manufacturer comes with a 10.1-inch full-HD screen, is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and runs Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10. The Pad X8 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera as well as a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies. This tablet from Honor comes with a battery capacity of 5,100mAh. The Pad X8 comes in two colour options.

Honor Pad X8 price

The Honor Pad X8 comes at a price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,300).

The tablet from Honor comes in Dawn Blue and Mint colour options. The Honor Pad X8 will go on sale in China from September 22.

Honor Pad X8 specifications

The Honor Pad X8 sports a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 as well as 224PPI. The tablet from Honor is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 and runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0. As mentioned earlier, the tablet comes in two storage options — the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

For optics, the Honor Pad X8 comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the rear. For selfies, the tablet features a 2-megapixel front camera. It also comes with USB Type-C and Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity, and houses stereo speakers.

The Honor Pad X8 measures 240.2×159×7.55mm and weighs 460g.

The Honor X40 smartphone was also launched alongside the tablet. The handset sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is coupled with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

