Technology News
loading

Honor Pad 8 With 12-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details

Honor Pad 8 price is set at MYR 1399 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 August 2022 20:37 IST
Honor Pad 8 With 12-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor Pad 8 sports a 6.99mm thin unibody design

Highlights
  • Honor Pad 8 packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support
  • It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front and back
  • The Honor Pad 8 features a Smart Multi-Window feature

Honor Pad 8 was launched by the company in Malaysia on Friday. The company's newest tablet sports a 12-inch 2K display with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications. The tablet also comes with an eBook mode and a Dark mode for reduced eye strain. It packs eight speakers enhanced by DTS:X Ultra and Honor Histen technologies. Under the hood, the Honor Pad 8 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The company claims that its 7,250mAh can provide up to 14 hours of listening time.

Honor Pad 8 price, availability

The Honor Pad 8 is priced at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the single variant with 128GB of inbuilt storage. This Honor tablet will go on sale in Malaysia starting from August 26.

Honor Pad 8 specifications, features

This tablet sports a 12-inch LCD screen with a 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light emissions and a flicker-free screen. The Honor Pad 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The Honor Pad 8 packs a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It is equipped with eight speakers, including four treble and four bass units. The stereo speaker setup is powered by Honor Histen and DTS:X Ultra technologies. There is also a built-in microphone. The tablet features single 5-megapixel cameras on the front and back.

The tablet runs on Android-based Magic UI 6.1. It comes with a Smart Multi-Window feature that allows users to display four windows on one screen. There is also a Multi-Screen Collaboration feature that enables users to seamlessly interact with their smartphones using the tablet screen.

On the connectivity front, the Honor Pad 8 features 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 support. The Honor Pad 8 has a unibody design that measures 278.54x174.06x6.9mm and weighs around 520g, according to the company.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Honor Pad 8

Honor Pad 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Pad 8, Honor Pad 8 price, Honor Pad 8 specifications, Honor
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
Honor Pad 8 With 12-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. OnePlus 10T Breaks in Half While Undergoing Durability Test
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Multiple Shades Expected
  7. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  10. Russia to Punish Five Foreign IT Firms for Violating Online Content Laws
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Drops to Three-Week Low, Falls 7.7 Percent Due to Sudden Selling
  2. Realme 8 5G, Narzo 30 5G Receive Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update in India
  3. Russia Announces Punitive Measures Against Five Foreign IT Firms for Violating Online Content Laws
  4. Tether Says Reserves Fell $16 Billion in Q2 Driven by Crypto Meltdown
  5. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Specifications Reportedly Revealed via Flipkart Listing, India Launch Date Tipped
  6. Honor Pad 8 With 12-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  8. MacBook Pro 3nm M2 Pro Chip by TSMC to Enter Production Later This Year: Report
  9. Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-Inch Display, 75Wh Battery Launched in Malaysia: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.