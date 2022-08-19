Honor Pad 8 was launched by the company in Malaysia on Friday. The company's newest tablet sports a 12-inch 2K display with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications. The tablet also comes with an eBook mode and a Dark mode for reduced eye strain. It packs eight speakers enhanced by DTS:X Ultra and Honor Histen technologies. Under the hood, the Honor Pad 8 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The company claims that its 7,250mAh can provide up to 14 hours of listening time.

Honor Pad 8 price, availability

The Honor Pad 8 is priced at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the single variant with 128GB of inbuilt storage. This Honor tablet will go on sale in Malaysia starting from August 26.

Honor Pad 8 specifications, features

This tablet sports a 12-inch LCD screen with a 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light emissions and a flicker-free screen. The Honor Pad 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The Honor Pad 8 packs a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It is equipped with eight speakers, including four treble and four bass units. The stereo speaker setup is powered by Honor Histen and DTS:X Ultra technologies. There is also a built-in microphone. The tablet features single 5-megapixel cameras on the front and back.

The tablet runs on Android-based Magic UI 6.1. It comes with a Smart Multi-Window feature that allows users to display four windows on one screen. There is also a Multi-Screen Collaboration feature that enables users to seamlessly interact with their smartphones using the tablet screen.

On the connectivity front, the Honor Pad 8 features 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 support. The Honor Pad 8 has a unibody design that measures 278.54x174.06x6.9mm and weighs around 520g, according to the company.