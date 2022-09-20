Honor Pad 8 launched in India on Tuesday and is set to go on sale in the country on Friday via Flipkart. This tablet comes with a metallic unibody and features a 12-inch 2K LCD screen. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Honor tablet is equipped with an eight-speaker setup enhanced by Honor Histen and DTS: X Ultra technologies. The Honor Pad 8 features a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Honor Pad 8 price in India, availability

The Honor Pad 8 will go on sale in India for the first time on September 23 at 12pm during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. The tablet is being offered in a single Blue Hour colour variant.

Its 4GB RAM model is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 29,999, while the 6GB RAM version is priced at Rs. 31,999. However, this Honor tablet will be sold for reduced prices of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, during the sale.

Honor Pad 8 specifications, features

The tablet from Honor features a 12-inch LCD screen with a 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Honor Pad 8 has a metallic unibody with a 7.2mm narrow bezel design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The tablet is equipped with a single 5-megapixel rear camera. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Its 7,250mAh battery can support 22.5W fast charging. The tablet is equipped with eight speakers, including four treble and four bass units. This speaker setup is enhanced by Honor Histen and DTS: X Ultra technologies. The tablet runs on Android-based Magic UI 6.1. It supports 2.5GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. The Honor Pad 8 is 6.9mm thin and weighs about 520g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.