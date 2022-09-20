Technology News
Honor Pad 8 With 12-inch LCD 2K Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Honor Pad 8 will go on sale in India for the first time on September 23.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 19:18 IST
Honor Pad 8 With 12-inch LCD 2K Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor Pad 8 is equipped with eight speakers — four treble, four bass units

Highlights
  • Honor Pad 8 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1
  • It features a 5-megapixel camera on the front and back
  • The Honor Pad 8 runs on Android-based Magic UI 6.1

Honor Pad 8 launched in India on Tuesday and is set to go on sale in the country on Friday via Flipkart. This tablet comes with a metallic unibody and features a 12-inch 2K LCD screen. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Honor tablet is equipped with an eight-speaker setup enhanced by Honor Histen and DTS: X Ultra technologies. The Honor Pad 8 features a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Honor Pad 8 price in India, availability

The Honor Pad 8 will go on sale in India for the first time on September 23 at 12pm during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. The tablet is being offered in a single Blue Hour colour variant.

Its 4GB RAM model is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 29,999, while the 6GB RAM version is priced at Rs. 31,999. However, this Honor tablet will be sold for reduced prices of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, during the sale.

Honor Pad 8 specifications, features

The tablet from Honor features a 12-inch LCD screen with a 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Honor Pad 8 has a metallic unibody with a 7.2mm narrow bezel design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The tablet is equipped with a single 5-megapixel rear camera. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Its 7,250mAh battery can support 22.5W fast charging. The tablet is equipped with eight speakers, including four treble and four bass units. This speaker setup is enhanced by Honor Histen and DTS: X Ultra technologies. The tablet runs on Android-based Magic UI 6.1. It supports 2.5GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. The Honor Pad 8 is 6.9mm thin and weighs about 520g.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Pad 8, Honor Pad 8 price in India, Honor Pad 8 specifications, Honor
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 14 Pro Series Sees High Demand, Apple Asks Foxconn to Ramp Up Production: Ming Chi-Kuo

