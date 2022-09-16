Technology News
loading

Honor Pad 8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could be Available Via Flipkart: Report

Honor Pad 8 was unveiled globally in August this year with a price tag of MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,600).

Updated: 16 September 2022 22:57 IST
Honor Pad 8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could be Available Via Flipkart: Report

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad 8 (pictured) sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Honor Pad 8 sports a 12-inch display with 2K resolution
  • The new Honor tablet packs a 7,250mAh battery
  • The Honor Pad 8 features a 5-megapixel rear camera

Honor Pad 8 has been teased to soon launch in India, according to a report. The tablet will reportedly be available in the country via Flipkart. The Indian variant of the Honor Pad 8 is said to feature the same specifications as the global variant. It was unveiled globally in August with a single storage option. The tablet sports a 12-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 128GB of internal storage.

According to a report by Fone Arena, the Honor Pad 8 has been teased by the company to launch soon in India. The report suggests that the Indian version of the tablet will sport identical specifications as its global version. The company is yet to reveal the India pricing of the tablet.

In August, the company globally unveiled the Honor Pad 8 with a price tag of MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the sole 128GB storage variant. It comes in a Blue Hour colour option.

Honor Pad 8 specifications

Honor Pad 8 runs on MagicUI 6.1, and sports a 12-inch LCD display with 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions, and a flicker-free screen. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with an unspecified RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 5-megapixel single rear camera setup.

At the front, the Honor Pad 8 gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the tablet features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and OTG. It gets an eight speaker setup, paired with Honor Histen and DTS:X Ultra. It sports an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. The tablet also features a unibody design.

It packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. The tablet measures 174.06 x 278.54 x 6.9mm, and weighs about 520g with battery, according to the company. The Honor Pad 8 also gets 7.2mm thick bezels on left and right sides of the display.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Honor Pad 8

Honor Pad 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Pad 8, Honor Pad 8 specifications
Blinkit Partners With Apple Reseller Unicorn to Deliver iPhone 14 in Delhi, Mumbai

Related Stories

Honor Pad 8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could be Available Via Flipkart: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  3. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  4. iQoo 11 Series, Neo 7 Teased by Company Vice President: Report
  5. Realme Festive Days: Discounts on Realme Smartphones, Laptops Announced
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
  7. All You Need to Know About Diljit Dosanjh-led Jogi
  8. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Pad 8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could be Available Via Flipkart: Report
  2. Blinkit Partners With Apple Reseller Unicorn to Deliver iPhone 14 in Delhi, Mumbai
  3. Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Price, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details
  5. Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
  6. YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats
  7. Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details
  8. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  9. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  10. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.