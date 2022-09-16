Honor Pad 8 has been teased to soon launch in India, according to a report. The tablet will reportedly be available in the country via Flipkart. The Indian variant of the Honor Pad 8 is said to feature the same specifications as the global variant. It was unveiled globally in August with a single storage option. The tablet sports a 12-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 128GB of internal storage.

According to a report by Fone Arena, the Honor Pad 8 has been teased by the company to launch soon in India. The report suggests that the Indian version of the tablet will sport identical specifications as its global version. The company is yet to reveal the India pricing of the tablet.

In August, the company globally unveiled the Honor Pad 8 with a price tag of MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the sole 128GB storage variant. It comes in a Blue Hour colour option.

Honor Pad 8 specifications

Honor Pad 8 runs on MagicUI 6.1, and sports a 12-inch LCD display with 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions, and a flicker-free screen. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with an unspecified RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 5-megapixel single rear camera setup.

At the front, the Honor Pad 8 gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the tablet features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and OTG. It gets an eight speaker setup, paired with Honor Histen and DTS:X Ultra. It sports an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. The tablet also features a unibody design.

It packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. The tablet measures 174.06 x 278.54 x 6.9mm, and weighs about 520g with battery, according to the company. The Honor Pad 8 also gets 7.2mm thick bezels on left and right sides of the display.