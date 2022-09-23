Technology News
Google Pixel Tablet Units Sent to India for EVT Phase, Specifications Leaked: Report

Google Pixel Tablet is expected to launch next year.

Updated: 23 September 2022 13:40 IST
Google Pixel Tablet Units Sent to India for EVT Phase, Specifications Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Google

Google Pixel Tablet is said to be powered by a first-generation Google Tensor SoC

  • Google Pixel Tablet could sport a 10.95-inch display
  • The upcoming Google tablet is said to feature up to 256GB storage
  • The Pixel Tablet was teased at Google I/O event in May

Google Pixel Tablet specifications have been leaked online by a developer, according to a report. The tablet is said to have entered the engineering validation test (EVT) phase that comes after the prototyping phase. Some units of the Pixel Tablet have been reportedly sent to India for EVT and certification, suggesting that the tablet could launch in the country soon. The upcoming Pixel Tablet is said to come in 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants. It is said to sport a 10.95-inch display as well.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared the key specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet. The developer has reportedly also said that the Pixel Tablet has entered the EVT stage that comes after the prototyping phase. This reportedly means that Google has finalised the design and hardware of the Pixel tablet. The tech giant is said to have already sent some units of the upcoming tablet to India for EVT and certifications, suggesting that the tablet could launch in the country.

Google Pixel Tablet specifications (rumoured)

Google Pixel Tablet is said to sport a 10.95-inch display with Google's USI 2.0 stylus support, as per the report. It could be available in 128GB storage and 256GB storage configurations. For connectivity, it is said to get Wi-Fi 6 support. The Google Pixel Tablet is also said to be powered by a first-generation Google Tensor SoC.

As per the report, the Google Pixel Tablet might not feature GPS hardware or modem, a proximity sensor, and a barometer. Recently, the same developer took to Twitter, to share that a high-end tablet from Google is still under development. The tablet is said to have been codenamed ‘T6Pro' or ‘tangorpro'.

In August, a report suggested that the Google Pixel Tablet could run on 64-bit-only version of Android 13. This could reduce the memory usage on the Google Pixel Tablet, as per the report. Additionally, the tablet is said to not support 32-bit applications. To recall, the Google Pixel Tablet was teased by the tech giant during the Google I/O event in May this year. The tablet is expected to be unveiled next year, in 2023.

Google, Google Pixel Tablet, Google Pixel Tablet specifications
