Google Pixel Tablet was teased at the company's Google I/O event in May this year. The US tech giant is expected to launch the upcoming tablet in 2023. A device codenamed ‘Tangor' has been spotted on the Google Git website that is said to run on a 64-bit-only version of Android 13. The codename is said to belong to the Pixel Tablet. The 64-bit-only version of Android 13 is said to occupy less memory. It also suggests that the Pixel Tablet might not be able to run 32-bit apps.

A device from Google has appeared on Google's Git website, first spotted by Esper's Mishaal Rahman. The site lists a commit titled “Move tangor to 64-bit only”. According to Rahman, Tangor is the codename for the Pixel Tablet. This suggests that the tablet could run on 64-bit-only version of Android 13 out-of-the-box.

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 16, 2022

If the Pixel Tablet runs on a 64-bit-only version of Android 13, it could reduce the memory usage, according to Rahman. The upcoming tablet is said to not run any 32-bit apps as well. The commit does not reveal any other information about the upcoming Pixel Tablet. Google is yet to announce a definite launch timeline and specifications of the tablet.

The Google Pixel Tablet was earlier teased by the US company during the Google I/O event in May. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Tensor SoC. The Pixel Tablet is teased to launch in 2023. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming tablet will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

