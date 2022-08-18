Technology News
Google Pixel Tablet Could Run 64-Bit Version of Android 13; May Reduce Memory Usage: Details

Google is expected to launch a Pixel tablet in 2023.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 August 2022 15:36 IST
Google Pixel Tablet Could Run 64-Bit Version of Android 13; May Reduce Memory Usage: Details

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Google

Google Pixel Tablet is expected to be powered by a Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google teased the Pixel Tablet alongside the Pixel 7 series
  • The Pixel Tablet is said to have been codenamed Tangor
  • Google is yet to reveal a definite launch timeline for the tablet

Google Pixel Tablet was teased at the company's Google I/O event in May this year. The US tech giant is expected to launch the upcoming tablet in 2023. A device codenamed ‘Tangor' has been spotted on the Google Git website that is said to run on a 64-bit-only version of Android 13. The codename is said to belong to the Pixel Tablet. The 64-bit-only version of Android 13 is said to occupy less memory. It also suggests that the Pixel Tablet might not be able to run 32-bit apps.

A device from Google has appeared on Google's Git website, first spotted by Esper's Mishaal Rahman. The site lists a commit titled “Move tangor to 64-bit only”. According to Rahman, Tangor is the codename for the Pixel Tablet. This suggests that the tablet could run on 64-bit-only version of Android 13 out-of-the-box.

If the Pixel Tablet runs on a 64-bit-only version of Android 13, it could reduce the memory usage, according to Rahman. The upcoming tablet is said to not run any 32-bit apps as well. The commit does not reveal any other information about the upcoming Pixel Tablet. Google is yet to announce a definite launch timeline and specifications of the tablet.

The Google Pixel Tablet was earlier teased by the US company during the Google I/O event in May. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Tensor SoC. The Pixel Tablet is teased to launch in 2023. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming tablet will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

During the Google I/O 2022 event, the company had also teased the Google Pixel 7 series alongside the Pixel Tablet. According to a recent report, the Pixel 7 series was spotted on US FCC database with four model numbers. The upcoming series is said to support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, and wireless charging, according to the report.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Tablet, Pixel Tablet, Google Pixel 7
iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Include MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766V Camera
New BuckETH on the Block(chain): KFC India Debuts Signature Bucket in Virtual Avatar as NFT

