Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC

Apple reportedly lead the tablet segment in Q1 2022.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 May 2022 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo was the top Chromebook vendor for Q1 2022

  • Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi have entered the tablet market
  • The Chromebook market has grown in Asia/Pacific regions
  • Samsung experienced a 3.5 percent YoY growth in the tablet segment

Tablet and Chromebook shipments reportedly saw an annual decline in Q1 2022. This data comes from a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC). As per the report, the overall shipments continue to be above pre-pandemic levels, however, the overall growth has slowed down. This trend might indicate that the tablet and Chromebook markets are reverting to normality after experiencing a boom due to the pandemic. People worldwide supposedly made aggressive purchases in 2020 and 2021, which might have led to a more conservative approach in 2022.

As per the IDC report, the tablet shipments reached 38.4 million units during Q1 2022, which is a 3.9 percent year-over-year decline. Reportedly, despite the downward trend, several smartphone vendors like Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more have entered the tablet segment. The high demand for tablets in new markets is expected to be the key propellant for this move by smartphone vendors. Apple remains the global leader in the tablet segment with a hold of 31.5 percent of the market share despite recording a decline of 4.6 percent. Samsung is in second place after experiencing year-on-year growth of 3.5 percent and holding 21.1 percent of the market share. Lenovo and Huawei rounded off the top 5.

Company 1Q22 Unit Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Unit Shipments 1Q21 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth
Apple 12.1 31.5% 12.7 31.7% -4.6%
Samsung 8.1 21.1% 7.8 19.6% 3.5%
Amazon.com 3.7 9.6% 3.5 8.7% 6.3%
Lenovo 3.0 7.8% 4.1 10.1% -25.9%
Huawei 2.2 5.8% 2.7 6.8% -17.2%
Others 9.2 24.1% 9.2 23.0% 0.6%
Total 38.4 100.0% 39.9 100.0% -3.9%

The Chromebook market continues to plummet with a 61.9 percent YoY decline in Q1 2022. Contrary to the global trend, this market supposedly experienced growth in Asia/ Pacific regions (excluding Japan and China). This growth is purportedly credited to the large-scale investments made in the education sector. However, the overall growth might be caused due to the buildup of inventory and low demand. This inventory buildup is expected to clear out in the coming months, which might give a boost to this market segment. The top three Chromebook vendors for Q1 2022 were Lenovo, Dell, and Acer with 23.2 percent, 22.9 percent, and 22 percent market share, respectively. HP and Samsung rounded off the top 5.

Company 1Q22 Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Shipments 1Q21 Market Share Year-Over Year Growth
Lenovo 1.2 23.2% 3.4 25.7% -65.6%
Dell Technologies 1.2 22.9% 1.5 11.1% -21.1%
Acer Group 1.1 22.0% 1.9 14.1% -40.8%
HP Inc. 0.8 15.3% 4.4 32.8% -82.2%
Samsung 0.3 6.5% 1.3 9.4% -73.5%
Others 0.5 10.1% 0.9 7.0% -45.0%
Total 5.1 100.0% 13.3 100.0% -61.9%
This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
