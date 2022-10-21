Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro

iPad Pro (2022) powered by Apple's M2 processor was launched earlier this week. Now, Apple is said to be working on a light version of macOS exclusively for the latest iPad Pro. This macOS version could be codenamed 'Mendocino' and is expected to be released as macOS 14 in 2023. The iPad Pro comes with iPadOS 16 and offers up to 16GB of unified memory. The Cupertino giant also unveiled a redesigned iPad with a 10.9-inch display alongside the M2-powered iPad Pro. An A14 Bionic chipset powers the 10th Generation iPad.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on Twitter claimed that Apple is working on a smaller version of the macOS exclusively for new iPad Pro models. According to him, the latest version codenamed 'Mendocino' is reportedly being tested by the company. It is said to be released as macOS 14 next year.

The testing is said to be carried out with 25 percent larger macOS UI for touchscreens. Apps in the macOS version are still said to be optimised for iPad.

The iPad Pro (2022) models with the M2 processor were launched in India last week alongside the new iPad featuring A14 Bionic chipset. The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The iPad Pro (2022) models come with iPadOS 16 and support up to 16GB of unified memory. A dual rear camera unit comprising 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, 5G connectivity, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle front sensor are its other key features.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is equipped with a Liquid Retina display with a 1,688x2,388 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion. The larger 12.9-inch model features a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 2,048x2,732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion.

