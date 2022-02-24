Technology News
Apple Dominates Tablet Shipments in US, PC Shipments Witness 1 Percent Year-on-Year Growth

Apple shipped nearly 19 million tablets in 2021 across the US.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 February 2022 18:10 IST
Apple Dominates Tablet Shipments in US, PC Shipments Witness 1 Percent Year-on-Year Growth

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Romero

A total of 45.3 million tablets were shipped across the US in 2021

Highlights
  • US PC shipments in 2021 were led by HP with 25.9 million units
  • Apple shipped 10 million PCs in 2021
  • Notebook shipments expected to see growth in 2023-24

Apple has once gained the top spot as the manufacturer with the highest number of shipments for tablets in the US, as per a report by a market analyst firm. PC shipments grew 1 percent year-on-year (YoY), despite seeing a fall of nearly 30 percent in the last quarter of 2021. Q4 2021 saw nearly 34 million units of desktops, laptops, workstations, and tablets shipped in the US. Whereas the whole year saw nearly 89 million units of these PCs shipped across the US.

According to the latest report by Canalys, Apple maintained its dominance in the tablet market in Q4 2021, and throughout the whole year, with a total of 19.1 million units shipped across the US. However, the shipments saw a 17 percent drop YoY. The Cupertino tech giant was followed by Amazon and Samsung with 10.9 million and 7.9 million units shipped, respectively. Microsoft and Lenovo took the fourth and fifth spots in the tablet market, respectively. A total of 45.3 million tablets were shipped across the US in 2021 with a 10 percent YoY decline.

However, the overall PC — desktop, notebook, and workstation — shipment segment was dominated by HP with 25.9 million units shipped and 0.5 percent YoY growth. It was followed by Dell, Lenovo, and Apple with 22 million, 15.1 million, and 10 million units shipped, respectively. All three companies saw stellar YoY gain with 6.5 percent, 11 percent, and 12 percent growth, respectively. The total PC shipments — barring tablets — stood at 89.7 million units and 8.4 percent YoY growth.

The report mentions that notebook shipments saw a stark decline as the market reached its saturation. Q4 2021 saw a 73 percent YoY drop in notebook shipments across the US. As per the report, notebook shipments — specifically in the education sector — will see its next peak growth for the 2023-24 as school boards will seek to refresh devices bought during the pandemic. The education sector could see another growth in the first half of 2022 as some schools are expected to use the $7.2 billion (roughly Rs. 54,445 crore) allotted via Emergency Connectivity Fund to spread digital education.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Canalys, Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell

