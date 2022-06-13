Technology News
iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC Expected to Launch This Year, 14.1-Inch iPad Pro in 2023: Reports

The new model of the Apple iPad Pro could make its debut in September or October, according to Gurman.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 13 June 2022 19:09 IST
iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC Expected to Launch This Year, 14.1-Inch iPad Pro in 2023: Reports

Apple is reportedly planning to launch new model of the iPad Pro 11-inch(pictured), this year

Highlights
  • Apple is not planning to stop the production of the iPad Pro models
  • The new iPad Pro model will come with M2 chips
  • Apple iPad Pro's upgraded model will feature wireless charging

Apple is not planning to stop the production of the iPad Pro models. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is still expected to update its iPad Pro lineup this year. Gurman says that the new iPad Pro is expected for later September or October. The new iPad Pro model will come with M2 chips, wireless charging, and upgrades to the camera system. The Cupertino-based company also has recently been rumoured to also be developing one model that will sport a 14.1-inch display, powered by the M2 SoC.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple is not planning to stop the production of the 11-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. On the other hand, he believes that the new model of the iPad Pro will make its debut in September or October.

Moreover, Gurman also says he is "looking forward" to the new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, adding in his newsletter, "My 2020 iPad Pro with an A12Z is already showing its age (amazing how that works)– and it doesn't support the latest multitasking features. In fact, I've loaded up iPadOS 16 on my iPad Pro, and I really can't find anything new. For the next iPad Pro, expect M2 chips, wireless charging, and upgrades to the camera system."

A recent report, on the other hand, has suggested that Apple iPad Pro 2022 lineup is expected to include at least one model that will sport a 14.1-inch display, powered by M2 SoC, as mentioned above. This lineup will reportedly have Apple's latest M2 chip. Display Suppy Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young had his own take however, saying in a tweet of his own that the 14.1-inch iPad Pro would only launch in 2023, and that it would feature a MiniLED display with ProMotion support.

Apple says that its new M2 SoC offers 18 percent improved CPU performance and 35 percent GPU performance over its predecessor the M1, and is 1.9 times faster (CPU) and 2.3 times faster (GPU) compared to competing 10-core processors.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPad Pro, M2, iPadOS 16, iPad, Apple, Apple M2
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects
Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Updates With 4 High-Risk Vulnerability Fixes

