In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple is not planning to stop the production of the 11-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. On the other hand, he believes that the new model of the iPad Pro will make its debut in September or October.

Moreover, Gurman also says he is "looking forward" to the new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, adding in his newsletter, "My 2020 iPad Pro with an A12Z is already showing its age (amazing how that works)– and it doesn't support the latest multitasking features. In fact, I've loaded up iPadOS 16 on my iPad Pro, and I really can't find anything new. For the next iPad Pro, expect M2 chips, wireless charging, and upgrades to the camera system."

A recent report, on the other hand, has suggested that Apple iPad Pro 2022 lineup is expected to include at least one model that will sport a 14.1-inch display, powered by M2 SoC, as mentioned above. This lineup will reportedly have Apple's latest M2 chip. Display Suppy Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young had his own take however, saying in a tweet of his own that the 14.1-inch iPad Pro would only launch in 2023, and that it would feature a MiniLED display with ProMotion support.

Apple says that its new M2 SoC offers 18 percent improved CPU performance and 35 percent GPU performance over its predecessor the M1, and is 1.9 times faster (CPU) and 2.3 times faster (GPU) compared to competing 10-core processors.