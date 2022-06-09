Apple iPad Pro 2022 lineup is expected to include at least one model that will sport a 14.1-inch display, powered by M2 SoC and 16GB of RAM, as per a report. The Cupertino-based company recently unveiled the MacBook Air (2022) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with its latest M2 chipset under the hood, at WWDC 2022. The upcoming iPad model will go against the likes of the Samsung Tab S8 Ultra that features a 14.6-inch, and octa-core SoC — most likely Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

Citing multiple generally reliable leakers, industry pundits, and insiders, a report by PhoneArena claims that at least one model of the iPad Pro 2022 lineup will have Apple's latest M2 chip. As per the company, Apple says that its new chipset offers 18 percent improved CPU performance and 35 percent GPU performance over its predecessor and is 1.9 times faster (CPU) and 2.3 times faster (GPU) compared to competing 10-core processors.

Apple recently launched laptops powered by the latest CPUs.

Furthermore, the processor is said to be paired with 16GB of ‘base' RAM, a minimum of 512GB internal storage, and a 14.1-inch display. Other storage options could include 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models.

Although the information on the specifications of this rumoured model is scarce, it looks like Apple will go all out to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung's offering features a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. However, it gets up to 512GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) — nowhere near the claimed 4TB iPad Pro 2022 model that could be offered by Apple.​