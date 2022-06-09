Technology News
Apple iPad Pro 2022 May Get 14.1-Inch Display, M2 Chip With 16GB RAM: Report

Apple iPad Pro 2022 may also get a variant with 4TB of storage.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 June 2022 13:14 IST
Apple iPad Pro 2022 May Get 14.1-Inch Display, M2 Chip With 16GB RAM: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple currently sells a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with M1 SoC

Highlights
  • Apple iPad Pro 2022 may get 512GB as base storage
  • It looks to compete with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offer up to 16GB of RAM

Apple iPad Pro 2022 lineup is expected to include at least one model that will sport a 14.1-inch display, powered by M2 SoC and 16GB of RAM, as per a report. The Cupertino-based company recently unveiled the MacBook Air (2022) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with its latest M2 chipset under the hood, at WWDC 2022. The upcoming iPad model will go against the likes of the Samsung Tab S8 Ultra that features a 14.6-inch, and octa-core SoC — most likely Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

Citing multiple generally reliable leakers, industry pundits, and insiders, a report by PhoneArena claims that at least one model of the iPad Pro 2022 lineup will have Apple's latest M2 chip. As per the company, Apple says that its new chipset offers 18 percent improved CPU performance and 35 percent GPU performance over its predecessor and is 1.9 times faster (CPU) and 2.3 times faster (GPU) compared to competing 10-core processors.

Apple recently launched laptops powered by the latest CPUs.

Furthermore, the processor is said to be paired with 16GB of ‘base' RAM, a minimum of 512GB internal storage, and a 14.1-inch display. Other storage options could include 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models.

Although the information on the specifications of this rumoured model is scarce, it looks like Apple will go all out to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung's offering features a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. However, it gets up to 512GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) — nowhere near the claimed 4TB iPad Pro 2022 model that could be offered by Apple.​

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple iPad Pro 2022, Apple iPad Pro 2022 Specifications, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
