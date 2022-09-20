Technology News
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Gen) Spotted on Logitech Website: Report

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) are expected to debut in October.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 20:38 IST
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Gen) Spotted on Logitech Website: Report

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) features a Liquid Retina display

Highlights
  • Apple iPad Pro next generation models are said to feature an M2 SoC
  • Logitech website has been updated to remove upcoming iPad Pro models
  • Apple launched the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) in April 2021

Logitech Crayon listing on the company website was updated to reflect support for Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen), as per a report. This suggests that the next generation iPad Pro models could be launched soon. Apple is already expected to host a launch event in October, during which the Cupertino tech giant could unveil these two tablets. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) could be powered by an M2 SoC.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple could launch the next generation iPad Pro models soon. The report highlights that the iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) were spotted on the supported devices list for the Logitech Crayon on Logitech's online store. Later, names of the two upcoming iPad Pro models were removed. Hence, Gadgets 360 couldn't independently verify the listing.

This reportedly suggests that the next generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch could be unveiled soon by Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already expected to unveil the iPad Pro 12-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) during a launch, which could be hosted by the company in October this year. Apple is also expected to launch the new Mac models during the October event. Additionally, both the tablets are expected to be powered by an Apple M2 SoC.

To recall, the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Gen) were launched in April last year.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro model features a Liquid Retina CDR mini-LED display with a 2,732x2,048 pixels resolution, while the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) sports a Liquid Retina display with 2,388x1,668 pixels resolution. Both the Pro model tablets from Apple are powered by an M1 SoC with Neural Engine and ISP. The tablets feature Magic Keyboard and second-generation Apple Pencil support as well.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Apple iPad Pro 11 Inch 4th Gen, Apple iPad Pro 12 9 Inch 6th Gen, Apple iPad Pro 11 Inch 3rd Gen, Apple iPad Pro 12 9 Inch 5th Gen, Logitech Crayon, Logitech
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
FTX Crypto Exchange 'Unauthorised', UK's Financial Watchdog FCA Warns Citizens: Details

