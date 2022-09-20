Logitech Crayon listing on the company website was updated to reflect support for Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen), as per a report. This suggests that the next generation iPad Pro models could be launched soon. Apple is already expected to host a launch event in October, during which the Cupertino tech giant could unveil these two tablets. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) could be powered by an M2 SoC.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple could launch the next generation iPad Pro models soon. The report highlights that the iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) were spotted on the supported devices list for the Logitech Crayon on Logitech's online store. Later, names of the two upcoming iPad Pro models were removed. Hence, Gadgets 360 couldn't independently verify the listing.

This reportedly suggests that the next generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch could be unveiled soon by Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already expected to unveil the iPad Pro 12-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) during a launch, which could be hosted by the company in October this year. Apple is also expected to launch the new Mac models during the October event. Additionally, both the tablets are expected to be powered by an Apple M2 SoC.

To recall, the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Gen) were launched in April last year.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro model features a Liquid Retina CDR mini-LED display with a 2,732x2,048 pixels resolution, while the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) sports a Liquid Retina display with 2,388x1,668 pixels resolution. Both the Pro model tablets from Apple are powered by an M1 SoC with Neural Engine and ISP. The tablets feature Magic Keyboard and second-generation Apple Pencil support as well.