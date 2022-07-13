Technology News
loading

Apple iPad Models With Thinner, Lighter OLED Displays Coming in 2024: Report

Apple has reportedly started the prototype production of iPad models equipped with an OLED display, instead of an LCD panel.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 July 2022 11:23 IST
Apple iPad Models With Thinner, Lighter OLED Displays Coming in 2024: Report

Apple was using LCD tech for previous iPad units

Apple iPad models are expected to arrive with OLED displays in 2024. As per a new report, the Cupertino giant is producing final prototypes of OLED iPad units with its domestic display partners in South Korea. The report also suggests details about the display panel fabrication of the next-gen tablet models. Apple is said to add the dry-etching process to iPad production for the first time. The manufacturing process involves the use of gas chemicals to remove unwanted parts using chemical technology when making thin film transistor (TFT) circuit patterns. This process allows the OLED panel to be thinner and lighter. The application of the dry-etching process is likely to increase the price of iPad models.

As per a report by ETNews, Apple Apple is now producing final prototypes of iPad with OLED displays with its domestic display partners. This could refer to Samsung and LG. The future iPad models are said to come with a lightweight design and improved image quality. The company, for the first time, will reportedly use a process called dry etching that involves chemically eliminating unnecessary parts while making thin-film transistor (TFT) circuit pattern. The display can be etched to make the display thinner and lighter. The application of the new production process is likely to increase the price of iPad models.

The company has skipped the dry etching technology for the production of the iPhone. As per the report, the OLED panel in the iPhone units is lighter than the liquid crystal display (LCD) of the past iPhone models and could increase the production cost. Apple is reportedly working to add special coatings to increase the durability of the thin panel. Samsung and LG Display are expected to supply the OLED panels.

Apple is also said to introduce new MacBook and iPad Pro models with OLED displays sometime in 2024. The company could launch its new 13.3-inch MacBook with the OLED display, alongside the rumoured 11- and 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro models. All three OLED display-equipped Apple devices are said to use tandem stack technology that helps boost brightness and lifespan alongside ensuring a 30 percent less power consumption. The new screens are also speculated to offer a variable refresh rate between 1–120Hz using the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPad, OLED iPad, OLED, Samsung, LG, iPhone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 14 Max Facing Delay Due to Production, Supply Chain Issues: Report

Related Stories

Apple iPad Models With Thinner, Lighter OLED Displays Coming in 2024: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  2. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  4. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  7. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  8. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  10. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Warns Against Crypto Purchases Amid Chaotic Government Collapse
  2. Rivian to Brief Employees on Potential Layoffs, Suspend Programs; Tesla Permanently Shuts San Mateo Office
  3. Apple Ends Consulting Deal With Former Design Chief Jony Ive: Report
  4. Apple iPad Models With Thinner, Lighter OLED Displays Coming in 2024: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Max Facing Delay Due to Production, Supply Chain Issues: Report
  6. Netflix Seeks to Rework Programming Deals With Hollywood Studios for Ad-Supported Tier: Report
  7. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28, Expected to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  8. Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Breach of $44 Billion Deal, Calls His Exit Strategy 'A Model of Hypocrisy'
  9. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.