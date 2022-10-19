Technology News
Apple Predicted to Launch a Foldable iPad in 2024 Before a Foldable iPhone: Report

This foldable iPad could be in the super-premium price range.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 14:07 IST
Apple Predicted to Launch a Foldable iPad in 2024 Before a Foldable iPhone: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple might try to breathe new life into the iPad with a foldable design

Highlights
  • Apple might price a foldable iPhone at $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,06,000)
  • It recently acquired a patent for a self-healing foldable display
  • Apple might be trying to avoid backlash from faulty foldable iPhone

Apple could launch a foldable tablet in 2024 before it brings a foldable iPhone to the market. Analyst firm CCS Insights made this prediction on Tuesday in its annual report. The firm expects the Cupertino company to ditch the trend of foldable smartphones, and instead bring a premium iPad with a flexible display. This approach seems to be contrary to the strategy of other smartphone companies like Samsung, which has released four generations of its foldable Galaxy Z Fold smartphone.

CCS Insights mentioned in its 'Predictions for 2023 and Beyond' that Apple will bring a foldable iPad to the market in 2024 before it attempts to launch a foldable iPhone. This new tablet with a flexible display is expected to be in the 'super-premium' price range.

Chief of Research at CCS Insight Ben Wood told CNBC in an interview that releasing a foldable iPhone could be a high-risk move for the Cupertino company. Apple might have to set the price of this foldable iPhone around $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,06,000) to prevent it from affecting the sale of other existing models. In comparison, the current top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900.

Wood suggests that Apple might also be trying to avoid any backlash from technical issues with a foldable iPhone. Instead, it might use the technology to "breathe new life" into the iPad.

According to a recent report, Apple has acquired a patent for a foldable display with self-healing properties. This groundbreaking technology is said to enable a display to recover from scratches and even dents. The healing material is believed to be made of elastomer. This layer could be present either in the flexible region of the display or underneath the full display. The report also claims that the self-healing will take place without prompting.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
iPad, iPhone, Apple
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
