Apple's annual Back to School sale is live on the online Apple Store in India. This sale gives university students and educators to grab great deals on eligible iPad and Mac devices. Purchases made during this sale will be accompanied by a free pair of AirPods along with a 6-month subscription to Apple Music. Eligible customers also have the option to protect their purchases with up to a 20 percent discount on Apple Care+. The Apple Back to School 2022 sale began on Friday and will last till September 22.

The Apple Back to School 2022 sale is currently live on the online Apple Store. Eligible customers can also upgrade the free AirPods Gen 2 to AirPods Gen 3 for Rs. 6,400 or AirPods Pro for Rs. 12,200. Before making a purchase, buyers will have to register with the Unidays discount platform. It should also be noted that customers can purchase one iPad and one Mac per promo.

Apple Back to School 2022 sale: Best Deals

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Launched in March 2022, the iPad Air (2022) is currently available for a starting price of Rs. 50,780. It sports a 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with a 2360x1640 pixels resolution. The tablet is powered by the M1 chip coupled with 8GB of RAM. It features a 12-megapixel wide rear camera that is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera. Additionally, its battery is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of video playtime on Wi-Fi.

Apple iPad Pro

During the sale, the iPad Pro will start from Rs. 68,300. Customers will have the option to select between the iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021). The former is powered by the A12X Bionic chip and has 64GB of storage whereas the latter packs the M1 chip coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is available in three different screen sizes. The MacBook Pro 13 is beginning from Rs. 1.19,900 whereas the MacBook Pro 14 starts at Rs. 1,75,410. Finally, the MacBook Pro 16's price has been reduced to Rs. 2,15,910 for the Apple Back to School 2022 sale. Notably, the MacBook Pro 13 packs the M2 chip whereas the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 are powered by the M1 Pro chip.

Apple MacBook Air

If you are an eligible customer looking to purchase the MacBook Air laptop, then you have the option to pick between the MacBook Air M1 and the new MacBook Air M2. These laptops will be available from July with a starting price of Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively. The MacBook Air M1 sports a 13.3-inch Retina display and is powered by the M1 chip whereas the MacBook Air M2 features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and packs the M2 chip.

Apple iMac (24-inch)

Thanks to the Apple Back to School 2022 sale, the Apple iMac starts from Rs. 1,07,910. It sports a 23.5-inch 4.5K Retina display. Under the hood, it packs the M1 Chip coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It features a FaceTime HD camera and includes the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.