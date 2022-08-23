Technology News
Apple iPad 10th Generation to Feature Touch ID in Power Button: Details

Apple iPad 10th Generation leaked CAD schematics had indicated that the tablet could sport flat edges.

23 August 2022
Apple iPad 10th Generation to Feature Touch ID in Power Button

The upcoming iPad from Apple could reportedly come with a Touch ID in the power button

  • Touch ID of the iPad 10 maybe the same as iPad mini (6th gen)
  • The difference in design appeared to be with the sides of the tablet
  • iPad 10th generation will reportedly have a thinner design

Apple iPad 10th generation could reportedly sport a Touch ID in the power button, rather than in the home button. Earlier this month, the leaked CAD schematics of the upcoming tablet had indicated that the upcoming iPad could sport flat edges. The latest report suggests that the Touch ID of the iPad 10 maybe the same as iPad mini 6th generation with the top button and the integrated Touch ID sensor. A recent report had also indicated that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be hosting a separate event sometime in October this year to announce new iPad models. An entry-level iPad and iPad Pro powered by the M2 Apple silicon chip are expected to go official in the rumoured launch event.

A recent report by Macotakara has hinted that the upcoming iPad from Apple could reportedly come with a Touch ID in the power button, rather than in the home button. The report also added that the Touch ID of the iPad 10 maybe the same as iPad mini (6th gen) with the top button and the integrated Touch ID sensor.

As mentioned earlier the alleged CAD schematics of the upcoming tablet from Apple were leaked by MySmartPrice. The renders indicated that the overall design of the iPad 10 will remain the same with a large forehead and chin bezels. The difference in design appeared to be with the sides of the tablet which looked flattened.

The renders of the backside of the upcoming iPad hinted at a new design for the camera setup. The camera setup seemed to be elevated in a protruding module.

To recall, a recent report had hinted that Apple will be hosting a separate event sometime in October this year to announce new iPad models. An entry-level iPad and iPad Pro powered by the M2 Apple silicon chip are expected to go official in the rumoured launch event. As mentioned earlier, the iPad 10th generation will reportedly have a thinner design. It is said to get the same design as the iPad mini, with a square shape and a flat bezel. The screen is said to be larger than that of the previous iPad models.

