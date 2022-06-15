Apple is working on a regular 14.1-inch iPad that will come with a traditional LED display, analyst Ross Young has said while correcting his previously shared information that had indicated the development of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro. The new iPad model could debut sometime in 2023 as a fresh offering in the lineup. However, Apple is also speculated to be working on a new iPad Pro model that could include the company's latest M2 chip as well as an upgraded camera system.

Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), shared the information of the new iPad with his Super Followers on Twitter, as reported by 9to5Mac. The analyst said that the 14.1-inch iPad would not include miniLEDs and just regular LED-edge lighting. It is also reported to not have Apple's ProMotion technology that is meant to deliver a refresh rate higher than the standard 60Hz.

Last week, Young had said that Apple is developing a 14.1-inch iPad Pro that he believed to include MiniLEDs and ProMotion. That model was said to debut in early 2023.

The analyst has now predicted that the new iPad — and not the earlier reported iPad Pro — would come in the first quarter of 2023.

In a follow-up tweet, Young said that display panel and LED suppliers confirmed the development of the new iPad model. It is said to be a "big jump" from the existing 10-inch model. However, the analyst also mentioned that despite the larger display, the price of the new iPad could be low as the 10-inch panel prices in 2022 are not likely to have a significant difference over the 14-inch option in 2023.

Apple may call the new iPad the iPad Max. The nomenclature of using the title 'Max' has already been adopted in the iPhone lineup and is expected to be expanded further with the launch of the iPhone 14 Max later this year.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is working on the new iPad Pro model with M2 chip. This new model is expected to debut later this year — sometime in September or October.

The new iPad Pro is said to have wireless charging support and upgraded camera system.