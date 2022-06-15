Technology News
Apple Rumoured to Launch 14.1-Inch iPad With Traditional LED Display in Early 2023

It might be called the iPad Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 June 2022 11:47 IST
Apple Rumoured to Launch 14.1-Inch iPad With Traditional LED Display in Early 2023

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Roberto Nickson

iPad lineup may get its biggest version next year

Highlights
  • Apple is said to bring its new iPad without ProMotion
  • The analyst previously reported the launch of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro
  • iPad Pro lineup is also speculated to get a new model this year

Apple is working on a regular 14.1-inch iPad that will come with a traditional LED display, analyst Ross Young has said while correcting his previously shared information that had indicated the development of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro. The new iPad model could debut sometime in 2023 as a fresh offering in the lineup. However, Apple is also speculated to be working on a new iPad Pro model that could include the company's latest M2 chip as well as an upgraded camera system.

Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), shared the information of the new iPad with his Super Followers on Twitter, as reported by 9to5Mac. The analyst said that the 14.1-inch iPad would not include miniLEDs and just regular LED-edge lighting. It is also reported to not have Apple's ProMotion technology that is meant to deliver a refresh rate higher than the standard 60Hz.

Last week, Young had said that Apple is developing a 14.1-inch iPad Pro that he believed to include MiniLEDs and ProMotion. That model was said to debut in early 2023.

The analyst has now predicted that the new iPad — and not the earlier reported iPad Pro — would come in the first quarter of 2023.

In a follow-up tweet, Young said that display panel and LED suppliers confirmed the development of the new iPad model. It is said to be a "big jump" from the existing 10-inch model. However, the analyst also mentioned that despite the larger display, the price of the new iPad could be low as the 10-inch panel prices in 2022 are not likely to have a significant difference over the 14-inch option in 2023.

Apple may call the new iPad the iPad Max. The nomenclature of using the title 'Max' has already been adopted in the iPhone lineup and is expected to be expanded further with the launch of the iPhone 14 Max later this year.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is working on the new iPad Pro model with M2 chip. This new model is expected to debut later this year — sometime in September or October.

The new iPad Pro is said to have wireless charging support and upgraded camera system.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPad, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments.
Big Tech Antitrust Bill May Pass in US Parliament Soon Despite Opposition From Amazon, Google

Apple Rumoured to Launch 14.1-Inch iPad With Traditional LED Display in Early 2023
