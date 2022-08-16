Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple to Launch New iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro Powered by M2 Chip in October: Report

Apple to Launch New iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro Powered by M2 Chip in October: Report

Apple's A14 Bionic SoC could power the upcoming iPad model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 August 2022 13:04 IST
Apple to Launch New iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro Powered by M2 Chip in October: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

New iPad is expected to succeed the iPad 9th generation (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 series could include four models
  • iPad 10th generation will reportedly have a thinner design
  • Apple is expected to launch new phones and wearables in September

Apple's iPhone 14 series with four models, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro, are expected to be launched in September. According to a new report, the Cupertino-based giant will be hosting a separate event sometime in October this year to announce new iPad models. An entry-level iPad and iPad Pro powered by the M2 Apple silicon chip are expected to go official in the rumoured launch event. The iPad 10th generation will reportedly have a thinner design. It is said to get the same design as the iPad mini, with a square shape and a flat bezel. The screen is said to be larger than that of the previous iPad models.

A new post by South Korean blog Naver quoting a Chinese manufacturer suggests that Apple will host a separate event for its tablets in October this year. The company could unveil a redesigned entry-level iPad alongside the iPad Pro powered by an M2 chip.

The iPad 10th generation is said to get a slightly thinner new design with flat bezels and a protruding rear camera. It is tipped to feature a larger display than previous generations, but the leak doesn't indicate the size measurements. It is said to offer 5G connectivity. Like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple's A14 Bionic SoC could power the upcoming entry-level iPad model as well. Apple is said to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack from the new model. Further, it could come with USB Type-C connectivity.

It was earlier reported that Apple's 10th generation iPad, codenamed J272, "will feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air's display”. The new iPad was expected to get a 10.5-inch or even 10.9-inch display, compared to current models.

On the other hand, Apple iPad Pro model is said to be powered by the company's in-house M2 chipset. As per past leaks, it will feature a 14.1-inch display and 16GB of RAM. Since there's no official confirmation from Apple yet, these are just speculations.

The new models will succeed the iPad 9th generation and the iPad mini that were launched in September last year. The regular iPad is powered by an A13 Bionic chip, while the iPad mini has A15 Bionic chip under the hood.

The iPad (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 30,900 for the Wi-Fi only model. In contrast, the new iPad mini (2021) price in India begins at Rs. 46,900 for the Wi-Fi only model.

During the WWDC 2022 in June this year, Apple also unveiled the MacBook Air (2022) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) powered by the latest M2 chipset.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Series, New iPad, New iPad specifications, iPad mini, iPad, Apple iPad, Apple iPad Pro, WWDC 2022
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price in India Revealed as Pre-Bookings Begin, Update Brings Better Battery Life
Binance Bags Operational Approval in Crypto Mining Hub Kazakhstan

Related Stories

Apple to Launch New iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro Powered by M2 Chip in October: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over TikTok Video
  4. Vivo Y35 with 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: All Details
  5. Binance Bags Operational Approval in Crypto Mining Hub Kazakhstan
  6. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  7. Mahindra to Launch Five e-SUVs as XUV, BE for Global Markets Starting 2024
  8. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Voices Crypto Caution Following ED Probe Into Firms
  2. Apple Prohibits Caste-Based Discrimination With Update in Employee Conduct Policy
  3. Xbox One Has Sold Less Than Half of PS4 in Its Lifetime, Microsoft Confirms
  4. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer Release Date Set for September 7 on Netflix
  5. Zoom Fixes Security Flaws in Mac That Could Have Allowed Hackers to Take Control of Victim's Machine
  6. Vivo V25 5G Alleged Hands-On Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Mahindra to Launch Five Electric SUVs as XUV, BE for Domestic, International Markets Starting 2024
  8. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over Viral TikTok Video
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Moto Edge 30 Fusion Alleged Renders Surface Online; Suggest 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.