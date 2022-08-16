Apple's iPhone 14 series with four models, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro, are expected to be launched in September. According to a new report, the Cupertino-based giant will be hosting a separate event sometime in October this year to announce new iPad models. An entry-level iPad and iPad Pro powered by the M2 Apple silicon chip are expected to go official in the rumoured launch event. The iPad 10th generation will reportedly have a thinner design. It is said to get the same design as the iPad mini, with a square shape and a flat bezel. The screen is said to be larger than that of the previous iPad models.

A new post by South Korean blog Naver quoting a Chinese manufacturer suggests that Apple will host a separate event for its tablets in October this year. The company could unveil a redesigned entry-level iPad alongside the iPad Pro powered by an M2 chip.

The iPad 10th generation is said to get a slightly thinner new design with flat bezels and a protruding rear camera. It is tipped to feature a larger display than previous generations, but the leak doesn't indicate the size measurements. It is said to offer 5G connectivity. Like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple's A14 Bionic SoC could power the upcoming entry-level iPad model as well. Apple is said to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack from the new model. Further, it could come with USB Type-C connectivity.

It was earlier reported that Apple's 10th generation iPad, codenamed J272, "will feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air's display”. The new iPad was expected to get a 10.5-inch or even 10.9-inch display, compared to current models.

On the other hand, Apple iPad Pro model is said to be powered by the company's in-house M2 chipset. As per past leaks, it will feature a 14.1-inch display and 16GB of RAM. Since there's no official confirmation from Apple yet, these are just speculations.

The new models will succeed the iPad 9th generation and the iPad mini that were launched in September last year. The regular iPad is powered by an A13 Bionic chip, while the iPad mini has A15 Bionic chip under the hood.

The iPad (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 30,900 for the Wi-Fi only model. In contrast, the new iPad mini (2021) price in India begins at Rs. 46,900 for the Wi-Fi only model.

During the WWDC 2022 in June this year, Apple also unveiled the MacBook Air (2022) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) powered by the latest M2 chipset.