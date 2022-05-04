Amazon's Kindle ebook readers are finally getting support for the popular EPUB (Electronic Publishing) file format for books. The US tech company has updated its support page confirming that Kindle devices will soon start supporting EPUB files later this year. Currently, readers are manually converting EPUB files into MOBI, AZW3 or another format to load them onto their Kindles. This method sometimes creates issues with conversion as well. Additionally, Amazon is disabling support for the MOBI and AZW file formats. The update only applies to new ebooks. EPUB is the widely accepted ebook format used by major online publishers.

According to Amazon's Help and Customer Service page, first spotted by Good E-Reader, Kindle e-readers are getting support for the widely used ebook format EPUB. The Send to Kindle applications will start receiving support for EPUB file format in late 2022. With this update, readers can convert their EPUB files using the Send to Kindle function and they can be opened on any Amazon Kindle e-readers.

Earlier, users were required to convert their e-book catalogue to a format compatible with Kindle using third-party applications like Calibre.

However, as Good e-Reader noted, it appears Amazon will not support EPUB files natively. Instead, it will convert the uploaded EPUB files into a KF8 (Kindle Format 8)format, which is compatible with Kindle devices. This will be convenient for users who have EPUB files and wants to opt for a Kindle device. But for remaining, it will be tough to get all the ebooks off the Kindle and onto another e-reader.

Also, Amazon is discontinuing its own MOBI ebook file format, saying it is an older file format and won't support the newest Kindle features for documents. The MOBI books already added to the library will continue to be accessible. Amazon is also disabling the ability to send AZW files to the Kindle.

Apart from MOBI and EPUB, readers can send files in Microsoft Word, HTML, RTF, Text JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, and PDF formats to their library using the Send to Kindle email address. Amazon's handy Send to Kindle apps also support these file formats.

Amazon keeps adding new features to its Kindle and Audible platforms. In September last year, the company released a software update for Kindle (8th-Gen and above), Kindle Paperwhite (7th-Gen and above), and Kindle Oasis devices. The update allows users to adjust the device's brightness, toggle Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, and go to All Settings with a new swipe-down menu.

