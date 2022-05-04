Technology News
loading

Amazon's Kindle E-Readers Will Finally Support EPUB Files Later This Year

Amazon Kindles will add support for the EPUB format later this year.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 May 2022 16:29 IST
Amazon's Kindle E-Readers Will Finally Support EPUB Files Later This Year

Kindle e-readers are dropping support for the MOBI format

Highlights
  • EPUB is the most popular format used by e-book publishers
  • KF8 is Amazon's file format
  • Amazon is disabling the ability to send AZW files to the Kindle

Amazon's Kindle ebook readers are finally getting support for the popular EPUB (Electronic Publishing) file format for books. The US tech company has updated its support page confirming that Kindle devices will soon start supporting EPUB files later this year. Currently, readers are manually converting EPUB files into MOBI, AZW3 or another format to load them onto their Kindles. This method sometimes creates issues with conversion as well. Additionally, Amazon is disabling support for the MOBI and AZW file formats. The update only applies to new ebooks. EPUB is the widely accepted ebook format used by major online publishers.

According to Amazon's Help and Customer Service page, first spotted by Good E-Reader, Kindle e-readers are getting support for the widely used ebook format EPUB. The Send to Kindle applications will start receiving support for EPUB file format in late 2022. With this update, readers can convert their EPUB files using the Send to Kindle function and they can be opened on any Amazon Kindle e-readers.

Earlier, users were required to convert their e-book catalogue to a format compatible with Kindle using third-party applications like Calibre.

However, as Good e-Reader noted, it appears Amazon will not support EPUB files natively. Instead, it will convert the uploaded EPUB files into a KF8 (Kindle Format 8)format, which is compatible with Kindle devices. This will be convenient for users who have EPUB files and wants to opt for a Kindle device. But for remaining, it will be tough to get all the ebooks off the Kindle and onto another e-reader.

Also, Amazon is discontinuing its own MOBI ebook file format, saying it is an older file format and won't support the newest Kindle features for documents. The MOBI books already added to the library will continue to be accessible. Amazon is also disabling the ability to send AZW files to the Kindle.

Apart from MOBI and EPUB, readers can send files in Microsoft Word, HTML, RTF, Text JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, and PDF formats to their library using the Send to Kindle email address. Amazon's handy Send to Kindle apps also support these file formats.

Amazon keeps adding new features to its Kindle and Audible platforms. In September last year, the company released a software update for Kindle (8th-Gen and above), Kindle Paperwhite (7th-Gen and above), and Kindle Oasis devices. The update allows users to adjust the device's brightness, toggle Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, and go to All Settings with a new swipe-down menu.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Kindle update, Kindle EPUB Support, KF8, EPUB, MOBI, AZW, Amazon Kindle File Formats
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Uzbekistan Legalises Solar-Powered Crypto Mining, Offers Tax Exemption to Companies

Related Stories

Amazon's Kindle E-Readers Will Finally Support EPUB Files Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  4. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  7. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Kindle E-Readers Will Finally Support EPUB Files Later This Year
  2. Amazon Expects Cumulative Exports From India to Hit $20 Billion by 2025: Amit Agarwal
  3. Uzbekistan Legalises Solar-Powered Crypto Mining, Offers Tax Exemption to Companies
  4. YouTube Go to Be Discontinued in August: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. Square Enix Sells Tomb Raider, Other Major Franchises to Help Fund Blockchain Projects
  6. Samsung Develops UFS 4.0 Storage for Future Phones, Unveils Pro Endurance MicroSD Card
  7. Warcraft Arclight Rumble Mobile Game Announced, Cinematic Trailer Out
  8. Twitter Says It's Testing New Circle Feature That Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets
  9. Razer Blade 15 (2022) With 240Hz OLED Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia Graphics Launched
  10. NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge: Two Indian Student Groups Win Awards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.