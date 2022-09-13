Technology News
Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Ebook Readers Launched: All You Need to Know

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) price is set at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,900).

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 13 September 2022 22:29 IST
Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Ebook Readers Launched: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) ebook reader with a Space Whale cover

Highlights
  • Amazon's entry level Kindle ebook readers feature USB Type-C ports
  • They are equipped with 6-inch displays with a 300ppi resolution
  • Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) will be available in three cover options

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) and Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) were launched on Tuesday as the company's latest ebook readers. The latest version of the entry-level Amazon Kindle sports a 6-inch backlit display with a 300ppi resolution and is claimed to offer up to six weeks of battery life. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port and comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage. The Amazon Kindle Kids ebook reader is equipped with the seame specifications and comes with an annual Amazon Kids+ subscription.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) price, availability

The newly launched Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) price is set at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,900) and will be available in Black or Denim colour options, along with Black, Dark Emerald, and Denim, Rose fabris covers.  

Meanwhile the Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) is priced at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 9,500). Both models will be available for purchase in Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, and Unicorn Valley cover designs. 

Both the Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) and Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) will be available to pre-order in the US today, and will go on sale on October 12, according to Amazon

 Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) specifications

According to the company, the Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) and Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) are both equipped with 6-inch backlit displays with a resolution of 300ppi. They feature adjustable front lights and offer an inbuilt dark mode.

The ebook readers are equipped with up to 16GB of storage — the Amazon Kindle (10th Gen) was launched in 2019 with 8GB of storage. Both models are claimed to offer up to six weeks of battery life, according to Amazon.

They are equipped with a USB Type-C port, which means this is the last Amazon Kindle model to drop the Micro-USB port. The Amazon Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) also comes with a subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service with access to child-friendly content.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Amazon Kindle, Amazon Kindle 11th Gen, Amazon Kindle Kids, Amazon, Ebook Readers
