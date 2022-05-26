Technology News
Amazon to Stop Older Kindle E-Readers From Browsing, Buying New Books

The change will come into effect from August 17.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 May 2022 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is removing Store access from dated Kindle e-readers

Highlights
  • Amazon has informed affected users about the update
  • Kindle users will continue to reader ebooks on the impacted devices
  • Amazon is giving an upgrade discount to the users

Amazon is disabling Store access from older Kindle models to let its users no longer be able to browse, buy, and borrow books from its dated e-readers. The change, which will come into effect from August 17, will be applicable to the Kindle (2nd Gen) International, Kindle DX International, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle (4th Gen), and Kindle (5th Gen). Amazon has informed users of these devices about the update through an email sent to their registered accounts. The company is also giving an upgrade discount to let users move to a new Kindle.

Although the exact reason has not yet been announced, Good e-Reader has speculated that the discontinuation could be in place due to a Transport Layer Security (TLS) incompatibility. The older devices have support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 protocols that include various flaws. Due to hardware limitations, the dated e-readers are not supporting newer TLS versions.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Amazon for clarity on the update and will update this article when the company responds.

Amazon has sent the email to the users of older Kindle models to inform them about the update. It also mentions that users will continue to read ebooks on the devices, though the store functionality will no longer be in place from August.

"As of August 17, you'll no longer be able to browse, buy, or borrow books directly from these Kindle devices. As always, you'll be able to browse, buy, and borrow books on other supported devices or through amazon.com/ebooks," the company said in the email.

Amazon is suggesting users to visit its ebooks store in a browser on their phone, tablet, or computer to continue to shop for new books. It has also recommended users to upgrade to a new Kindle. For this, the company is giving a 30 percent discount and a $40 (roughly Rs. 3,100) ebook credit.

Both the given upgrade benefits will be valid until July 5, the company said.

Users on the older Kindle models are also likely to be able to load new books in their ePUB format. However, Amazon has not provided any official workaround — supposedly to push people to buy its newer hardware, of course.

The change is applicable to the Kindle models that were launched over 10 years ago. Nevertheless, these devices are still usable and working for most users.

It is also important to point out that since the scope of an e-reader is quite limited and is just to allow loading of ebooks for on-the-go reading, users are not required — and are not intrigued — to upgrade their devices on a regular basis. Amazon, though, often tries to persuade people by bringing newer functionalities including wireless charging and auto-adjusting warm light that are a part of the latest flagship models.

Removing support for older Kindle models in such a scenario is something that may not be welcomed by users.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Amazon Kindle, Kindle Store, Kindle, Amazon
Realme C30 Visits Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch on Cards: Report

