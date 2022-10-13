Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Gadgets You Can Gift This Diwali

Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Gadgets from popular brands like Noise, JBL, Xiaomi have gone on sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can be purchased for just Rs. 2,999
  • There is also an exchange offer available with the Xiaomi Pad 5
  • Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro has received a 56 percent discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is currently underway and has brought us the 'Extra Happiness Days Sale'. Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases made during this period. Here we have picked some of the best deals on electronic gadgets that should make for fantastic Diwali gifts. There are several great offers available on smartwatches, portable speakers, smartwatches, and more from brands like JBL, Xiaomi, and Noise.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand (Rs. 1,499)

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has received a 63 percent price cut during this festive season sale. This smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch LCD touchscreen and comes with 150 cloud-based watch faces. It has IP68 dust and water resistance rating. There are 60 different fitness modes. It also includes features like blood oxygen level (SpO2) tracking and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. Noise claims that this smartwatch has a battery life of up to 7 days.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (Rs. 2,999)

Amazon is currently offering a 50 percent discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K. It brings 4K streaming with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Users get access to streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, Apple TV, and more. The Fire TV Stick 4K is also compatible with the titles that support Dolby Atmos technology. It comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote that features dedicated preset buttons for streaming platforms.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen (Rs. 6,499)

The Amazon Kindle (10th Gen) can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 6,499 during this festive season sale. It has a 6-inch e-ink display that allows you to read text even under direct sunlight. It has a storage capacity of 8GB that can hold thousands of books. Users can highlight passages, search for definitions, translate words, and adjust font without leaving the page. This Kindle does not support audiobooks. However, it comes with a VoiceView screen reader that allows people to navigate using audio prompts. There is also a text-to-speech option available in English.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro (Rs. 9,591)

The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is an instant camera that allows you to shoot and print photos while on the go. Users can also connect their smartphones via Bluetooth to print images from their gallery. The printer of this instant camera supports bordered and borderless photos. It utilises 4Pass technology to print photos in layers with a laminating process, which is said to make printed photos fingerprint and water-resistant. The Mini Shot 2 Retro is currently available with a 56 percent discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,591 (MRP Rs. 21,799)

JBL Xtreme 2 (Rs. 15,415)

You can get your hands on the JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speakers for a discounted price of Rs. 15,415. It is equipped with four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators. This portable speaker has IPX7-rated water-resistant design and a rugged fabric exterior. It packs a 1,000mAh battery that can provide up to 15 hours of listening time. In addition, the JBL Xtreme 2 can also be used to recharge other gadgets via the featured USB port.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,415 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Xiaomi Pad 5 (Rs. 24,999)

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has received a 34 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale. In addition, swapping an older tablet can get an up to Rs. 13,350 discount. This tablet has an 11-inch display with a WQHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC. The listed model offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Siddhant Chandra
