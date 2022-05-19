Technology News
Amazon Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids Tablets With Up to 10 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids are currently available to be pre-ordered.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 May 2022 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display with a 1,200x600 pixels resolution

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire 7 is said to have a battery life of up to 10 hours
  • These tablets are equipped with 2-megapixel front, rear cameras
  • Amazon Fire 7 Kids includes a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription

Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids next-generation tablets have been announced in the US on Wednesday. According to the company, the new tablets double the RAM and offer up to 40 percent more battery life than the previous generation of Fire 7 tablets. These affordable tablets share similar specifications, including a 7-inch IPS touchscreen with a 1,024x600 pixels resolution. Additionally, the Fire 7 Kids comes with a protective case with a built-in stand, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Amazon Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids price, availability

The Amazon Fire 7 is available to pre-order starting from $59.99. It comes in Black, Denim, and Rose colours. Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids can be pre-ordered beginning from $109.99. This tablet comes with a protective case in Blue, Red, or Purple colours.

Both of these Amazon tablets will start shipping from June 29.

amazon fire 7 kids protective case amazon_fire_7_kids_protective_case

Amazon Fire 7 Kids comes in a protective case
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids specifications, features

The Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids feature similar specifications. They sport a 7-inch IPS display with a 1,200x600 pixels resolution capable of supporting SD video playback. These tablets are powered by an unspecified 2GHz chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. They offer 16GB and 32GB storage options. There is also a microSD slot for up to 1TB of storage.

Amazon claims that the battery on these tablets can last for up to 10 hours of normal use. Furthermore, it is said to take up to 4 hours to fully charge them. There are also 2-megapixel cameras on the front and back that are capable of HD recording. On the right side, they feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm jack, volume rockers, and a power button.

Differences appear in the form of their size and weight. The Amazon Fire 7 is 180.68x117.59x9.67mm in dimensions and weighs about 282g. On the other hand, the Fire 7 Kids measures 162x201x28mm and weighs around 429g.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
