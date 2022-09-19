Technology News
loading

Apple October Event: From iPad, Mac Models to iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, Here's What to Expect

Two each of iPad Pro, iPad models, and Mac models are said to debut at October event.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 16:24 IST
Apple October Event: From iPad, Mac Models to iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, Here's What to Expect

Apple is expected to launch new MacBook Pro with M2 chipset

Highlights
  • Apple may tease its mixed reality headset at the event
  • Apple's split launch might make a return after the pandemic
  • All of Apple's upcoming iPad models may sport a USB Type-C port

Apple is expected to hold a launch event in October where the Cupertino tech firm is expected to launch new iPad Pro models alongside new Mac models powered by an M2 chip. The company's latest operating systems for tablets and computers, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, are also tipped to be released next month. Various industry analysts and leaksters have been sharing information about these products over the past several months. Apple's next launch event is expected to take place a month after its ‘Far Out' event which saw the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.

Back in August, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his weekly 'Power on' newsletter that Apple will launch a slew of products in two events spread over two months. Gurman stated that Apple wanted to create more space ahead of a second event planned for October. The September event witnessed the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2. The next event is tipped to take place in October, where the firm is expected to launch new iPad Pro and Mac models.

iPad Pro and affordable iPad models

Gurman previously noted that Apple carried on with this strategy in the years before the pandemic and this year would mark the return of the same format. The Bloomberg journalist claimed that the Cupertino-based company might unveil a revamped iPad Pro with an M2 processor and an updated entry-level iPad with an A14 chip and USB Type-C port.

The new iPad models could come with a 11-inch LCD display and 12.9-inch miniLED display as well as MagSafe charging. Furthermore, an affordable iPad might also be in the offing with a USB Type-C port suggesting USB Type-C connectivity for the entire iPad lineup. It is tipped to make its sport a 10.5-inch or 10.9-inch display.

New Mac models with M2-based chipsets

Gurman also claimed that Apple had been working on M2-based versions of the Mac mini, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pro, had said the company might launch “at least a pair of those machines”. A report previously suggested that the company's new lineup of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops will be powered by M2 Pro chip manufactured by TSMC's 3nm process. They could be announced during fall 2022 and spring 2023.

Apple mixed reality headset

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple may also tease its mixed reality headset in Steve Jobs's “One More Thing”-style fashion. Reports have suggested that Apple could launch its mixed reality headsets in 2023 and is reportedly working on three new models/ variants of the headsets codenamed N301, N602, and N421.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura

Apple has already released iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 on September 12 after the September 7 event. The company is expected to follow the same fashion to launch the iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura to all users in October. Gurman had first claimed that Apple could launch iPadOS 16 a month later after iOS 16. This was later confirmed and Gurman had said in his Power On news latter that the split launch could be a problem for developers due to the disparity in features across the operating systems.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad Pro, iPad, Mac, MacBook, macOS, iPadOS 16, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details

Related Stories

Apple October Event: From iPad, Mac Models to iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, Here's What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  5. 20 Hidden WhatsApp iPhone Tricks That Everyone Can Master
  6. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models Camera Shakes in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  8. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  10. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999 on September 20
  6. Supreme Court Directs the Centre to Submit Status Reports on Actions to Eliminate Online Offensive Content
  7. OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 to Begin From September 22: Upcoming Discounts on Phones, TVs, More
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Satellite-Based SOS Emergency Feature Uses Qualcomm Modem, Apple Radio Chips: Report
  10. Honor X6 Moniker Confirmed by Company; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.