Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform, and you can find great deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Amazon is currently offering up to 75 percent discount on smart TVs, laptops, wearables, audio devices, and more. Furthermore, ICICI and SBI card users can save up to 10 percent on credit/ debit card or EMI purchases. The Prime Day sale is exclusive to people with Prime subscriptions and will last until Sunday.

Check out this list of some of the best deals that you can find today on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Sony WH-1000XM4

If you are planning to get premium wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, then this might be a great time to do so. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is available for Rs. 17,990 (including bank offers) during the ongoing sale, down from the retail price of Rs. 29,990. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,221. The Sony WH-1000XM4 has gesture controls and feature 40mm dynamic drivers, with a frequency response range of 4-40,000Hz.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Mi NoteBook Ultra

During the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, customers can grab the Mi NoteBook Ultra with Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for Rs. 52,990, instead of the original price of Rs. 59,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 19,100. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,494. The Mi NoteBook Ultra features a 15.6-inch Mi-Truelife+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It packs 70Whr battery as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Honor MagicBook X14

Honor MagicBook X14 was launched in India with a price tga of Rs. 51,990 for the Intel Core i5 model. Now, Amazon has listed the laptop with a starting price of Rs. 41,990. Further, the e-commerce website is offering up to Rs. 19,100 exchange discount. The Honor MagicBook X 14 features 14-inch FullView full-HD IPS anti-glare display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Flicker Free Certification. The laptop is powered by an up to Intel Core i5-10210U processor, along with Intel UHD graphics and up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It also houses 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 51,990

Redmi Smart TV X43

The Redmi Smart TV X43 is available for Rs. 23,499 during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India this weekend. Customers can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 4,100 by exchanging their old smart TVs. The Redmi Smart TV X43 was launched in India in February this year for Rs. 28,999. It has a 43-inch 4K OLED display with support for Dolby Vision and packs 30W speakers. The TV runs on Android TV 10 and features the company's PatchWall 4 UI.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,989, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 19,999. There is up to Rs. 15,000 exchange discount and ICICI bank customers can save up to Rs. 2,000 on credit, debit card or EMI purchases. The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Galaxy Tab A8 sport a 10.5-inch WUXGA display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It packs a massive 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Buy now at: Rs.15,989 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

OnePlus (32-inch) 32Y1 HD Ready LED Android TV

During the Amazon Summer Sale, customers can purchase the OnePlus 32-inch 32Y1 LED Android TV at Rs. 11,999, which is lower than its original price of Rs. 19,999. In addition to the discount, customers can also avail of an exchange discount up to Rs. 4,140 on specific TV models. The smart TV sports a 32-inch LED HD Ready (1,366x768 pixels) display with a bezel-less design. It is equipped with 20W box speakers and offers Dolby Audio support.

Buy now at: Rs.11,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2

Noise's budget wearable ColorFit Pulse 2 is receiving discounts in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. It is listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,700, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 1,999. Further, there is a Rs. 100 cashback for payments using Amazon Pay Later. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD display and supports 50 sports modes. It packs a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,700 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

