Zoom Resolves Connectivity Issues After Over 40,000 Users Reported Problem

Majority of the complaints about Zoom were regarding difficulties faced while connecting to the conferences or meetings.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 15 September 2022 21:55 IST
Zoom Resolves Connectivity Issues After Over 40,000 Users Reported Problem

Zoom fixed the connectivity issues within an hour and informed the users through a tweet

  • Zoom issues were reported from across the world including India
  • In India, these issues were faced between 8pm and 9.30pm IST
  • Users also faced issues in server connection and while logging in

Zoom, one of the most popular video-calling apps, issued a statement on Thursday evening after thousands of users reported issues with the platform on Downdetector.com. After more than 40,000 complaints regarding problems while working on the video-conferencing platform, Zoom assured its users that it is actively working to resolve the problem. Within an hour, the platform made another announcement to inform that the issue has been fixed and users may not face the difficulty anymore. The issues were reported from across the world including India.

On Thursday evening, around 40,377 users reported facing issues on Zoom, according to the information received on Downdetector. In India, these issues were faced between 8pm and 9.30pm IST.

While majority of the complaints were regarding difficulties faced while connecting to the conferences or meetings, users also faced issues in server connection and while logging in.

Soon after, Zoom issued a statement on Twitter, assuring the users that it is aware of the issue and has been actively working to fix it. The video-conferencing platform also informed that its engineering team is engaged in investigating the matter.

Within another hour, the company updated the status with another tweet, informing users that the issue has been fixed and the app should be working properly for all now.

The Zoom website also shows also features to be operational.

