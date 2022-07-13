Technology News
loading

World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions

46 percent of the Indian participants in the survey think that the Rolling Eyes emoji means 'I see you'.

By ANI | Updated: 13 July 2022 20:04 IST
World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions

It has been revealed that a lot of emojis are interpreted very differently by the users.

Highlights
  • Bundle of Cash Emoji is one of the most differently interpreted emojis
  • 44 percent of the participants feel wink emoji is used to convey a joke
  • People feel emojis are a great way to convey emotional expression

In today's time, people like to stay connected via messages and emoticons have taken over the texting lingo! People feel emojis are a great way to convey emotional expression better and that's precisely why they are so popularly used by one and all.

But, did you know, there are discrepancies in how we use and interpret emojis? Today is World Emoji Day and in honour of that, here's what certain emojis actually mean and how social media users perceive them differently.

To compile a report on how different individuals perceive various emojis, Slack paired up with their customer Duolingo and surveyed a total of 9,400 hybrid workers in North America, Asia and Europe. And after sampling the audience in India, it has been revealed that a lot of emojis are interpreted differently by the users.

1. Eyes Emoji

Call it the rolling eye emoji or 'I'm watching you' emoji, this one pops out in WhatsApp conversations pretty often. You'll be surprised to know that 46 percent of the Indians who took the survey think that it means 'I see you' while 27 percent use it to convey 'I'm looking at this'.

2. Bundle of Cash Emoji

This emoji doesn't look complicated at all but you'll be shocked to know that it is one of the most differently interpreted emojis. 41 percent of the Indians in the survey believe that it means 'influx of money' while the other 40 percent use it to say 'hoping for money'. Interestingly, 14 percent of the respondents used it to depict a 'loss of money', which is a bit unlikely but it is what it is!

3. Wink Emoji

How would you flirtatiously write Akhiyon Se Goli Maare in emojis? Simple! Use the wink emoji. But that's not what a lot of people think. 44 percent of the participants feel this is used to convey a joke! Surprisingly, only 28 percent of people use it while flirting. Rest 26 percent interpret it to be an emoji for their inside jokes.

4. Eggplant Emoji

Undeniably the most controversial one so far! A lot of people have associated a dirty inside joke with this emoji. The poor fruit has in a way been objectified by most people. But hold on, fortunately, that's not what most Indians who took the survey think. Almost 36 percent of the Indian respondents think that the eggplant emoji is nothing more than a literal representation of the fruit. So, if your co-worker sends you this emoji, hold off before immediately calling HR!

On the other hand, 28 percent of the Indians surveyed did say they use the eggplant to show they're "feeling flirty", and surprisingly a small but notable 16 percent use the emoji to convey that they are "feeling hungry".

 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Emoji, Emoticons, World Emoji Day, WhatsApp
Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling, Bigger Display Teased Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  2. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  5. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  6. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  7. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  9. LeTV Y2 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design Launched: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Starlink Polar Orbit Launch
  2. World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions
  3. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling, Bigger Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. Company of Heroes 3 to Release on November 17, North African Operation Revealed
  5. China's Insight-HXMT Records Strongest Magnetic Field in Universe, Measuring Over 1.6 Billion Tesla
  6. Qualcomm Teases Next-Generation Snapdragon Wear Chipset for Smartwatches
  7. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  8. Moto G32 Live Images Spotted on NCC Website, Tipped to Come With 5000mAh Battery: Report
  9. PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports
  10. Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Venture Capital Fund for Web 3 Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.