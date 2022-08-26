Technology News
WhatsApp 2021 Privacy Policy Leaves Users in ‘Take It or Leave It’ Position: Delhi High Court

The verdict of the court came while dismissing the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 26 August 2022 18:05 IST
WhatsApp 2021 Privacy Policy Leaves Users in 'Take It or Leave It' Position: Delhi High Court

The WhatsApp privacy policy of 2021 leaves the users in “take it or leave it” situation

Highlights
  • The appeals by Facebook was said to be devoid of merit
  • The judgement was pronounced by the division bench a day ago
  • It was uploaded on the Delhi High Court’s website today

The Delhi High Court said that WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy leaves users in a “take it or leave it situation”. The privacy policy forces users into an agreement and then shares data with Facebook. The verdict of the court came while dismissing the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook against an order. The said order had rejected the social media platform's challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the Judge's April 22, 2021 order was well thought out.  

The appeals by tech giant was said to be devoid of merit and substance that would warrant the interference of the court.

The judgement was pronounced by the division bench a day ago and uploaded on the Delhi High Court's website today.  

The division bench also added that the 2016 privacy policy put forth by the social messaging platform had given the users the choice to opt-out of sharing account information with Facebook within the first 30 days of agreeing to the updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
 

