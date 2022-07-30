Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Requested to Delay Launch of Communities Feature in Brazil Till January

WhatsApp agreed in April to postpone the launch of the new platform until after the end of October.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 July 2022 11:25 IST
WhatsApp Requested to Delay Launch of Communities Feature in Brazil Till January

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly installed on 99 percent of the smartphones in Brazil

Highlights
  • WhatsApp have been asked to delay to avoid the spread of fake news
  • This is reportedly one of the most polarized Brazilian election decades
  • WhatsApp used by supporters of President Bolsonaro to organise rallies

Brazilian prosecutors on Friday called on messaging platform WhatsApp to delay the launch in Brazil of its new feature called Communities until January to avoid the spread of fake news during and immediately after the country's election in October.

The federal prosecutors said the expanded reach of the new tool comes "at a time when fake news about the functioning of institutions and the integrity of the Brazilian voting system could jeopardize the democratic stability of the country."

The MPF, as the federal prosecutors office is known, said Communities could undermine the efficient steps taken by WhatsApp in recent years to contain the spread of fake news.

WhatsApp is one of the messaging platforms that supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro most use to communicate, organize rallies, and divulge their views. Bolsonaro is seeking re-election but is trailing leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil's most polarized election in decades.

The messaging service owned by Meta agreed in April to postpone the launch of the new platform until after an expected second-round run-off vote at the end of October.

But the MPF said in a statement this was not enough to mitigate the "serious risks that an increase in disinformation can generate ... in the last two months of the year."

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company will continue to carefully evaluate the best time to launch the new platform and would duly reply to the authorities' request.

The MPF said WhatsApp is installed on 99 percent of the smartphones in Brazil.

The new feature would expand the number of users from 256 at present to 512, allowing messages to be sent to 2,560 people at once. This would increase users' ability to viralize content, the MPF said.

The prosecutors noted WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption prevents those responsible for the platform from monitoring and moderating the content of the messages exchanged on it.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta
Meta's Facebook May Face Suspension in Kenya as It Fails Another Hate Speech Detection Test

Related Stories

WhatsApp Requested to Delay Launch of Communities Feature in Brazil Till January
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  3. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  4. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  6. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  7. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  10. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Yahoo, Paypal Blocked in Indonesia Over Failure to Comply With License Rules
  2. US Says It Will Limit Size of Government Subsidy on Semiconductor Chips
  3. WhatsApp Requested to Delay Launch of Communities Feature in Brazil Till January
  4. Meta's Facebook May Face Suspension in Kenya as It Fails Another Hate Speech Detection Test
  5. Taiwan Confident of Its Position in Semiconductors Market Amid US’s New Chips Act
  6. Microsoft Accuses DSIRF of Creating Malicious Software, Firm Says Subzero Was for Official Use in EU
  7. Elon Musk Countersues Twitter Under Seal in $44 Billion Acquisition Deal
  8. Uber, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Refute Merger Report
  9. Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others
  10. Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.