Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging mobile application and is often targeted by scammers.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 12 July 2022 20:01 IST
WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know

WhatsApp users have been warned against using modified version of the app.

WhatsApp has issued a stern warning to Android users, asking them to beware of the fake versions of the instant messaging apps. The warning comes in the form of a tweet thread from Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, who said that users who use any modified version of the app will end up in big trouble. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging mobile application, with approximately two billion active users. It is also the popular target of scammers who want to trick users through different techniques.

In his tweet, Mr Cathcart said that the security research team of the company found some malicious apps that claim to offer services similar to WhatsApp. "Recently our security team discovered hidden malware within apps - offered outside of Google Play - from a developer called "HeyMods" that included "Hey WhatsApp" and others," he said in the tweet.

 

 

"These apps promised new features but were just a scam to steal personal information stored on people's phones. We've shared what we found with Google and worked with them to combat the malicious apps," Mr Cathcart further said.

The fake versions of WhatsApp are not available on Google Play Store, but users are lured into downloading these apps from unofficial sources. Mr Cathcart's warning is for these users.

"Google Play Protect on Android can now detect and disable previously downloaded malicious fake versions of WhatsApp. We appreciate the help of Google for their continued work to prevent malicious apps from proliferating on Android devices," tweeted the WhatsApp head.

 

 

Meanwhile, a report said that the company has launched a beta version of the new macOS WhatsApp app built on Catalyst technology. The report by WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp beta app for macOS is said to look quite different from the existing design.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, android phones
Uber’s Litany of Controversies Include Harassment, Data Hacking, Spying on Rivals and More
NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope

Related Stories

WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  2. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  6. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. OnePlus 10T Said to Sport Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage
  9. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  2. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  3. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  4. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  5. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  6. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  7. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  8. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  9. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
  10. WhatsApp for macOS Native App Built on Catalyst Being Tested, Available for Beta Testers: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.