WhatsApp Testing Unread Chats Filter, Spotted Working on Ability to View Poll Results

WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2221.0 is found to have added the filter to view all unread chats at once.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2022 13:51 IST
WhatsApp Testing Unread Chats Filter, Spotted Working on Ability to View Poll Results

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is seen improving user experience with chat filters

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing different chat filters for some time
  • A recent iOS beta version is seen with references about poll results
  • WhatsApp for Windows has been spotted testing 'View Once' feature

WhatsApp has started testing a chat filter to let you quickly look at all your unread chats. The unread chats filter is initially available to beta testers on WhatsApp Desktop app. However, it is expected to be available to regular users on the desktop version as well as on WhatsApp for Android and iOS in the future. WhatsApp is separately seen to be working on an ability to let users view poll results. The instant messaging app is also testing its 'View Once' feature for photos and videos to Windows through its Universal Windows Platform (UWP) release.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2221.0 has introduced the unread chats filter. It will make it easier for users to look at all their unread chats in one go.

Users will be able to disable the filter by tapping the filter button again or tapping the Clear filter option on the screen, WABetaInfo reports.

whatsapp unread chats filter image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing an unread chats filter option on desktop 
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Last month, WhatsApp was spotted introducing different chat filters to allow users to easily search for their unread, contact, non-contact, and group chats. The feature was initially available to business users and is said to be in testing for the desktop version of the app.

Exact details on when chat filters will be available to WhatsApp users on Android and iOS are yet to be revealed. However, WABetaInfo suggests that the same experience would be available to all users in the future.

In addition to the beta testing of the unread chats filter, WhatsApp has been spotted working on the ability to let you view the results of polls conducted on the app. Some references about the development were spotted on WhatsApp for iOS beta 22.12.0.73, per a report by WABetaInfo.

A screenshot shared by the source suggests that users would see the most voted option at the top as the 'Top Option' following others. Users would also see the votes received for each option in percentage, though it would not be possible to view who selected which option.

whatsapp view poll results ios beta image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted testing an ability to let you view poll results
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp has been spotted working on a group polls feature since March. The feature was rolled out to some beta testers in April, though it is yet to be available to the masses.

WhatsApp has separately started testing its 'View Once' for photos and videos to WhatsApp for Windows through its UWP version. WABetaInfo reports that the WhatsApp for Windows beta version 2.2221.4.0 has included the feature in question.

whatsapp view once windows uwp beta wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is bringing its 'View Once' feature to Windows users through a new UWP release
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The 'View Once' feature was introduced for mobile WhatsApp users last year. It lets you send photos and videos that can be viewed for a single time.

In April, WhatsApp was spotted bringing 'View Once' photos and videos to Windows users. The feature was not available for experience up until now, though.

The latest Windows app also brings voice notes support to WhatsApp users to let them send their voice messages using a desktop or laptop. It would encourage some users to switch to the UWP version, which is currently in beta testing and is available for download through the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp has also released the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.2.13.6 that brings the ability to share documents of up to 2GB in size. The expansion from the existing 100MB size limit was initially announced in April.

It is important to note that while beta testers would be able to share document files of up to 2GB as a result of the update, media files including photos and videos still have a file size limit of 16GB on WhatsApp.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Testing Unread Chats Filter, Spotted Working on Ability to View Poll Results
