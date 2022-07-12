Technology News
loading

WhatsApp for macOS Native App Built on Catalyst Being Tested, Available for Beta Testers: Report

The new WhatsApp desktop design reportedly looks different from the earlier design.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 12 July 2022 18:42 IST
WhatsApp for macOS Native App Built on Catalyst Being Tested, Available for Beta Testers: Report

WhatsApp was also said to be working on a feature that could allow users to sync chats

Highlights
  • Catalyst technology lets developers bring iOS apps to macOS
  • Existing desktop app for WhatsApp on macOS is built within Electron
  • There are two shortcuts for archived chats and starred messages

WhatsApp has reportedly launched a beta version of its new macOS app built on Catalyst technology. The new WhatsApp desktop design reportedly looks different from the earlier design. The report also adds that certain features and design may not work smoothly. WhatsApp was also recently spotted working on a feature that could allow users to sync chats between two smartphones, as per a report earlier this month.

According to a new report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is rolling out a beta version of its new macOS app built on Catalyst technology. As mentioned earlier, the Catalyst technology lets developers bring iOS apps to macOS. The WhatsApp beta app for macOS is said to look quite different from the existing design. The existing desktop app for WhatsApp on macOS is built with a framework called Electron to wrap WhatsApp Web. The new WhatsApp for macOS is built with Catalyst instead. This is said to bring higher performance and the app is expected to use fewer resources in terms of memory.

As seen on a screenshot of the WhatsApp beta app for macOS, there is a new sidebar that features tabs like Archived, Chats, Calls, Starred, and Settings. There are also two shortcuts for archived chats and starred messages.

The report also adds that certain features and design may not work smoothly like chat history syncing. Some features are also unavailable as of now including Group calls, Location sending, Status, and Voice messaging.

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp was also said to be working on a feature that could allow users to sync chats between two smartphones, as per a report earlier this month. The feature was spotted by a feature tracker on beta version 2.22.15.13 for Android, and is expected to part of a future update that will expand the functionality of WhatsApp's multi-device features.

 

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta app for macOS
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool Hit by Phishing Attack With 7,500 Ether Stolen So Far
US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing

Related Stories

WhatsApp for macOS Native App Built on Catalyst Being Tested, Available for Beta Testers: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.