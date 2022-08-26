WhatsApp is reportedly working on a solution to include the camera shortcut on the main interface for its app on Android. In a previous beta update on WhatsApp for Android, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform replaced the camera tab with the communities tab. The recently rolled out beta update also removed the camera shortcut entirely. WhatsApp was also reported to be working on another feature that will allow users to quickly view status updates of others within the chat list.

As per a report shared by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the app is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.19.7. This update brings the camera shortcut back on the main interface. This was removed in a previous update in order to make space for a shortcut for WhatsApp Communities tab. The new update is said to be bringing the camera shortcut just beside the search shortcut on the top right corner on the main screen in a future update of the app.

It looks like that both Communities tab and camera shortcut are pretty important features for WhatsApp and the company is trying to figure out how to squeeze in both the shortcuts on the main page. It is to be noted that the update that will bring back the camera shortcut is not being rolled out currently. It is possible that we may see some more changes before it rolls out to beta testers.

The news comes a few days after it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will bring a seamless way to quickly see the WhatsApp status of your friends. This particular feature is said to allow users to click on a contact's display picture within the chat list to view the status update. It can also be disabled by muting all status updates in the WhatsApp for Android app.

It was reported that the update could be rolled out to more beta testers in the coming weeks. It may also be released for iOS in the future. WhatsApp is yet to announce the release timeline of this feature.