Technology News
loading

Ukraine Crisis: Facebook-Parent Meta Briefly Restricts Hashtags Related to Bucha Killings

The killings in Bucha have drawn pledges of further sanctions against Russia from the West.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 April 2022 12:36 IST
Ukraine Crisis: Facebook-Parent Meta Briefly Restricts Hashtags Related to Bucha Killings

Photo Credit: Reuters

A company spokesman confirmed hashtags related to the killings in Bucha were briefly blocked

Highlights
  • Facebook briefly restricted hashtags related to the killings in Bucha
  • Automated systems scan for violent content on Facebook and Instagram
  • Content that is extremely explicit or celebrates suffering is deleted

Facebook owner Meta briefly restricted hashtags related to civilian deaths in northern Ukraine, where bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, have drawn pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the West.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said automated systems that scan for violent imagery on Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns, were responsible for blocking hashtags including #bucha and #buchamassacre.

"This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags. When we were made aware of the issue yesterday, we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags," he wrote on Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram permit the posting of graphic and violent content when it is shared to raise awareness of possible human rights abuses, but deletes the content if it is extremely explicit or celebrates suffering.

The social media company also adds warning labels to some graphic posts that users must click through before they can see the images.

Human rights groups have criticised Meta's approach to removing violent content during conflicts, saying its practice of purging the data from its servers after 90 days results in the deletion of critical evidence of war crimes.

Stone said Meta was "exploring ways to preserve this type and other types of content when we remove it," specifically in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Russia has denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Russia, Ukraine
Samsung Electronics Likely to Ride Chip Demand to Post Highest Q1 Profit Since 2018

Related Stories

Ukraine Crisis: Facebook-Parent Meta Briefly Restricts Hashtags Related to Bucha Killings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  4. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. iQoo Neo 6 Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch, Specifications Tipped
  6. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  7. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  2. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  7. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
  8. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Biggest Stakeholder
  9. Amazon Secures Several Rocket Launches for Its Project Kuiper Satellite Broadband Network
  10. PUBG and BGMI Are the Same, Tencent Misled Indian Government, Should Be Banned: NGO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.