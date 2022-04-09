Technology News
loading

Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Hacked

The hackers sent out nearly 500 tweets before the account was restored.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 April 2022 10:15 IST
Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Hacked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Yogi Adityanath

The account was hacked for around 29 minutes in the night

Highlights
  • Twitter handle @CMOffice has over 40 lakh followers
  • The profile picture of the handle was replaced with a cartoon
  • The Twitter handle was restored

The official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked late Friday night, a senior officer said. He said the hackers sent out 400-500 tweets from the account.

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes in the night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity. Efforts are on to restore it," the official told PTI on Saturday.

He added that the Twitter handle will be restored soon.

The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers.

In screenshots of the hacked account seen on various news websites, the profile picture of the handle had been replaced with a cartoon.

In screenshots of the hacked account seen on various news websites, the profile picture of the handle had been replaced with a cartoon resembling non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, from the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yogi Adityanath, Twitter, Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT, Cryptocurrency
Ax-1: SpaceX, Axiom Launch First Private Mission for International Space Station

Related Stories

Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Hacked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  2. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  3. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  7. iQoo Z6 Pro Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  9. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  10. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Twitter Account Hacked
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk to Meet With Twitter Employees for the First Time Since Joining Board
  2. Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Hacked
  3. Ax-1: SpaceX, Axiom Launch First Private Mission for International Space Station
  4. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
  6. Google Removes 6 Apps Posing as Antivirus Apps, Used to Infect Phones With Sharkbot Malware
  7. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch With Special Design, Features Launched
  9. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.