Technology News
loading

Twitter’s Woke Ideology Doesn’t Make Profit, Company Puts ‘Correct’ Views in Front of People: Secret Recording

Twitter’s ideology was criticised, Elon Musk’s acquisition was mocked in another part of secret recording released by Project Veritas.

By ANI | Updated: 18 May 2022 13:05 IST
Twitter’s Woke Ideology Doesn’t Make Profit, Company Puts ‘Correct’ Views in Front of People: Secret Recording

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter Lead Client Partner slammed Twitter's acquisition by Elon Musk

Highlights
  • Comments were also made about Musk's Asperger's syndrome
  • Martinez said folks at Twitter are not just to give people free speech
  • Tesla CEO's views on free speech on the platform were criticised

In another undercover recording released by American far-right activist group Project Veritas, a Twitter employee has revealed that the company isn't profitable because of their woke ideology and company puts the "correct" views in front of people and mocks Elon Musk's development disorder.

Project Veritas, in the second part of its series on Twitter, has published footage featuring Twitter Lead Client Partner, Alex Martinez, discussing the company's ideology, slamming the acquisition of the company by Elon Musk.

Alex Martinez in the video can be seen criticising Tesla CEO's views on free speech on the platform, saying "the rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just to give people free speech".

"People don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out — correct things that are supposed to be out in the public, right?" he said.

Martinez also made unpleasant comments about Musk's Asperger's syndrome.

"He has Asperger's," Martinez says at one point, adding "so, he's special". Going further, Martinez later says, "We all know that and that's fine. So here, no one's going to say some f**king crazy sh*t because he's special."

This comes a day after a man, who is being described as a senior engineer with the social media giant, said Twitter does not believe in free speech and people working at the company 'hated' Elon Musk's $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,40,923 crore) bid to take control of the company.

The video purportedly shows a senior Twitter engineer Siru Murugesan admitting that the company has a strong left-wing bias, and that right-wingers were openly censored.

Tesla CEO on Tuesday said that he will proceed with his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,40,923 crore) take over of Twitter only if the microblogging giant is able to prove that less than 5 percent of its users are bots.

His tweet came in response to a Twitter user who wrote that the billionaire entrepreneur may be looking for a better deal as the previously quoted amount seems too high with 20 percent of users being fake or spam accounts.

Musk made these remarks after Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal issued a series of tweets amid the debate surrounding the spam controversy between the company and Musk.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Project Veritas, Parag Agrawal
Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Vivo X80 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter’s Woke Ideology Doesn’t Make Profit, Company Puts ‘Correct’ Views in Front of People: Secret Recording
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  2. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  4. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  6. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  7. The Broken News First Look: Sonali Bendre Set to Make OTT Debut
  8. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  9. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Launched in India, TechLife Watch SZ100 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter’s Woke Ideology Doesn’t Make Profit, Company Puts ‘Correct’ Views in Front of People: Secret Recording
  3. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Vivo X80 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Said to Delay Plan to Have Staff in Office 3 Days a Week
  5. Mercedes-Benz Says Will Use Energy-Dense Battery in Electric G-Class from 2025
  6. NASA's Hubble Captures Image of Giant Star, 32 Times the Size of the Sun, at the Centre of Lagoon Nebula
  7. Insight Mars Lander Losing Power, Will See Dusty Demise in July, Says NASA
  8. Nokia G20 Receives Android 12 Update With May 2022 Security Patch: Report
  9. Facebook, Other Platforms Asked to Curtail Online Hate Speech by Nigerian Government
  10. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With 2,400 ANSI Lumens Brightness, Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.