Technology News
loading

Twitter 'Withholds' Journalist Rana Ayyub's Account in India

Ayyub on Sunday took to her Twitter account to post the notice and said: "Hello @Twitter, what exactly is this?"

By ANI | Updated: 27 June 2022 10:48 IST
Twitter 'Withholds' Journalist Rana Ayyub's Account in India

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Rana Ayyub

Enforcement Directorate attached Rs 1.77 crore of Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub

Highlights
  • Ayyub on Sunday took to her Twitter account to post the notice
  • Tennis legend Martina Navaratolina said: "So who is next?!?Just awful..."
  • Twitter's policy states that it may be necessary to withhold accounts

Journalist Rana Ayyub has posted a notice from Twitter which informed her that the microblogging site has withheld her account in India under Information Technology Act, 2000.

Ayyub on Sunday took to her Twitter account to post the notice and said: "Hello @Twitter, what exactly is this?"

The notice from Twitter that Ayyub shared read: "In order to comply with Twitter's obligations under India's local laws, we have withheld the following account in India under the country's Information Technology Act, 2000: the content remains available elsewhere."

"As Twitter strongly believes in defending and respecting the voice of the people who use our service, it is our policy to notify account holders if we receive a legal request from an authorised entity (such law enforcement or government agency) to remove content from their account. We provide notice whether or not the user lives in the country where the request originated," it read.

In response to Ayyub's tweet, tennis legend Martina Navaratolina said: "So who is next?!? Just awful..." She tagged Rana Ayyub and Twitter on her post.

Former CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati said that the notice by Twitter could be "either a bug or a delayed reaction to past incidents."

Vempati tweeted: "Noticed many hyperventilating tweets regarding so called online censorship by Govt of India via @TwitterIndia . It either seems to be a bug or a delayed reaction to past incidents for I too have received such an email from @Twitter overnight for the incident last year."

The former Prasar Bharti CEO also shared an email with a similar message that he had received.

Alluding to the Twitter posting by Rana Ayyub, Vempati tweeted: "Including an account withheld in India message from @Twitter @TwitterIndia. Perhaps the "celebrity Islamophobia Activist" can pipe down and stop claiming victimhood."

Vempati was among those whose accounts were withheld last year based on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order situation during the farmers' agitation.

According to Twitter an account withheld message means that the microblogging site "was compelled to withhold the entire account specified (e.g., @username) in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order."

Twitter's policy states that it may be necessary to withhold accounts in case of a "valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity. "Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s)," according to its policy.

Meanwhile, In February, the Enforcement Directorate attached Rs 1.77 crore of Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case.

According to an official, Ayyub allegedly utilised the parts of donations meant for three campaigns, for personal expenses. "She allegedly didn't utilise donations meant for three campaigns for the right purpose. Parts of donations were allegedly used for personal expenses," said the ED official.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Rana Ayyub
NASA Launches 'Mini Hubble' Telescope From Australian Outback
OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Confirmed; 4K UHD Bezel-Less Display, Dolby Audio Support Teased

Related Stories

Twitter 'Withholds' Journalist Rana Ayyub's Account in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  2. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. PS Plus July Games May Include Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, More
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  6. Poco X4 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched Globally: All Details
  7. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  8. Stranger Things Spin-Off 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Creators Say
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed as World's First IPX4 Rated Water Splash Resistant Gaming Smartphone
  2. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, Man of Medan
  3. Majority Altcoins Join BTC, ETH in Reflecting Losses as Price Chart Remains Drenched in Red
  4. Stranger Things Spin-Off Series 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Duffer Brothers Say
  5. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Confirmed; 4K UHD Bezel-Less Display, Dolby Audio Support Teased
  6. Twitter 'Withholds' Journalist Rana Ayyub's Account in India
  7. NASA Launches 'Mini Hubble' Telescope From Australian Outback
  8. Chinese OEM Said to Be Testing 240W Charger, Could Leave Vivo, iQoo Behind
  9. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones With 35 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. ESA's MARSIS Gets Software Upgrade 19 Years After Its Launch, Mars Exploration Said to Get More Efficient
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.