Technology News
loading

Twitter Users Face Issue With Microblogging Site Since Sunday: Report

Twitter is reportedly down, while users were unable to reload pages on site.

By ANI | Updated: 14 June 2022 17:03 IST
Twitter Users Face Issue With Microblogging Site Since Sunday: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

One user commented that they had issues logging in to Twitter for two days

Highlights
  • Some Twitter users have reported issues with the site since Sunday
  • Users report seeing the 'something went wrong' page or cannot log in
  • The outages were reported on the Twitter website the most

Twitter users reported some problems with the microblogging site since Sunday, according to the outage monitoring website on Monday. "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 11:41pm EDT," tweeted Downdetector.com.

As per the website, the outages are reported on websites the most.

Social media is buzzing due to this outage. One of the users asked, "Did Twitter have an outage? I kept getting the oops something went wrong page and could not log in."

One user commented on Downdetector.com, stating that he is facing difficulty for two days.

"Website just says "Something is wrong, try again". Can't reload the page with the button, F5 doesn't work, resetting doesn't work, restarting the computer doesn't work, and this was going on for 2 days now," the user said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter is an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets".

Twitter users can post from various devices and platforms including iOS, Android, Blackberry, and via any web browser.

Meanwhile, the company anticipates a shareholder vote on its $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,42,070 crore) sale to Elon Musk could come by early August, as it continues to work constructively to complete the deal with the world's richest person, the social media company's top executives told employees last week.

Musk's lawyers warned Twitter last week that he might walk away from the acquisition if the company fails to provide the data he seeks on spam and fake accounts.

Twitter has said it is continuing to share information with Musk. Part of that data is the "firehose," a set comprising all tweets on the platform analysed by different parameters, such as devices of users or profiles of accounts that publish tweets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Downtime
Lava’s Budget Smartphone With Unisoc SoC Tipped to Launch in June: Report

Related Stories

Twitter Users Face Issue With Microblogging Site Since Sunday: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  3. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  4. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  5. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  7. Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India 
  8. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12S Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  3. Twitter Users Face Issue With Microblogging Site Since Sunday: Report
  4. Lava’s Budget Smartphone With Unisoc SoC Tipped to Launch in June: Report
  5. Amazon Faces Partial Outage as Thousands of Users Experience Difficulty While Logging In: Report
  6. EV Automakers in US Request Government to Remove Tax Cap on Purchasing Electric Cars
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Among Smartphones Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handsets
  8. Poco F4 5G Teased With Redmi K40S-Like Design, 64-Megapixel Primary Camera Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Fitness Tracker Tipped to Launch in Second Half of 2022
  10. Total Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion: Here's What's Causing the Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.