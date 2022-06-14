Twitter Users Face Issue With Microblogging Site Since Sunday: Report

Twitter users reported some problems with the microblogging site since Sunday, according to the outage monitoring website on Monday. "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 11:41pm EDT," tweeted Downdetector.com.

As per the website, the outages are reported on websites the most.

Social media is buzzing due to this outage. One of the users asked, "Did Twitter have an outage? I kept getting the oops something went wrong page and could not log in."

One user commented on Downdetector.com, stating that he is facing difficulty for two days.

"Website just says "Something is wrong, try again". Can't reload the page with the button, F5 doesn't work, resetting doesn't work, restarting the computer doesn't work, and this was going on for 2 days now," the user said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter is an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets".

Twitter users can post from various devices and platforms including iOS, Android, Blackberry, and via any web browser.

Meanwhile, the company anticipates a shareholder vote on its $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,42,070 crore) sale to Elon Musk could come by early August, as it continues to work constructively to complete the deal with the world's richest person, the social media company's top executives told employees last week.

Musk's lawyers warned Twitter last week that he might walk away from the acquisition if the company fails to provide the data he seeks on spam and fake accounts.

Twitter has said it is continuing to share information with Musk. Part of that data is the "firehose," a set comprising all tweets on the platform analysed by different parameters, such as devices of users or profiles of accounts that publish tweets, according to people familiar with the matter.