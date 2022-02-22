Technology News
loading

Twitter Testing a Way to Let Users Untag Themselves From Threads: Report

Twitter’s new feature looks different from its existing ‘mute this conversation’ option.

By ANI | Updated: 22 February 2022 12:54 IST
Twitter Testing a Way to Let Users Untag Themselves From Threads: Report

Twitter has steadily introduced subtle ways to control how other users engage with your account

Highlights
  • Leaving the conversation will make Twitter handle appear as plain text
  • That could add friction that discourages other users from pulling you
  • is feature would fall on the more dramatic end of the spectrum

Twitter might be testing a way to untag for users who do not wish to be part of a thread. The Verge obtained a screenshot of a new "leave this conversation" feature, according to which, the feature would untag your username from a Twitter conversation, preventing people from mentioning you in the conversation again, and stop you from receiving notifications about it.

The feature looks different from "mute this conversation," an existing option that turns off notifications for a thread you're mentioned in.

According to a follow-up tweet, leaving the conversation will make your Twitter handle appear as plain text in the tweet where you're mentioned, rather than the hyperlink someone would normally see if they tap your Twitter handle. That could add friction that discourages other users from pulling you into ancillary conversations and signals that you're not interested in participating.

Twitter has steadily introduced subtle ways to control how other users engage with your account. That includes tweaks that simplify existing options like forcing a user to unfollow you, as well as limits to replies and notifications when an account with lots of followers has retweeted you. This feature would fall on the more dramatic end of the spectrum - but also add option lots of users might appreciate when tagged in an irritating thread.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Faces $1 Million Lawsuit Over Allegedly Stolen Bored Ape
Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10

Related Stories

Twitter Testing a Way to Let Users Untag Themselves From Threads: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  7. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Fails JerryRigEverything Bend Test
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  10. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website
  2. Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer
  3. Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10
  4. Twitter Testing a Way to Let Users Untag Themselves From Threads: Report
  5. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Faces $1 Million Lawsuit Over Allegedly Stolen Bored Ape
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Fails to Pass JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Breaks in Half
  7. CAT: Randeep Hooda Netflix Series Announced, From Saand Ki Aankh Writer Balwinder Singh Janjua
  8. Hisense Infinity H60 5G Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 3D Leather Back Cover Announced
  9. Benq Mobiuz EX3210U 4K Gaming Monitor for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Launched in India
  10. Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.