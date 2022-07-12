Twitter has rolled out the Unmention feature, which will let users have more control over their mentions on the social media platform. Using the feature, you can now exclude yourself from conversations that you don't want to be a part of. The feature has rolled out on all platforms and devices. Twitter Blue subscribers were given the option to modify the navigation bar in the app on Android devices starting earlier this month. In June, the company also announced that a button to toggle captions for its video player is now available for everyone on iOS and Android.

The micro-blogging site Twitter has rolled out the Unmention feature that lets you remove yourself from conversations that you don't want to participate in. Unmentioning will now untag your username, and stop notifications from the thread. People also won't be able to tag you in the same thread again.

Sometimes you want to see yourself out.



Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022

To Unmention, you have to tap the three-dot menu on the tweet you want to remove yourself from. Tapping will lead you to the option to ‘leave this conversation'. On selecting that, you'll see a “Let's get you out of this conversation pop up” where you will have to select ‘leave this conversation' again. Tapping this will allow you to remove yourself from the conversation. As mentioned earlier, the feature has rolled out on all platforms and devices.

Earlier this month, Twitter Blue subscribers were given the option to modify the navigation bar in the app on Android devices. The feature, which was previously exclusive to iOS, allows you to remove the Spaces icon from the centre of your navigation bar. The Spaces tab was first tested by Twitter on iOS last year and appeared on Android in May.

In June, the American micro-blogging site also announced that a button to toggle captions for its video player is now available for everyone on iOS and Android. The button, which shows up in the top-right corner of the video if it has captions available, lets you choose whether you want to see written descriptions.