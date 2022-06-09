Technology News
Twitter Experiments New Feature to Send Reminders on Sale of Limited Edition Products

Twitter’s feature is only available for users in the United States using Apple devices to start.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2022 12:46 IST
Twitter Experiments New Feature to Send Reminders on Sale of Limited Edition Products

The new feature from Twitter is intended to play off the platform's reputation

Highlights
  • The feature is only available for users in the United States
  • Elon Musk threatened to walk away from the deal
  • Twitter will test the feature with Dior, Home Depot, and Fossil

Twitter users will be able to receive reminders when retailers release limited edition items for sale, through a new feature the social media company announced on Wednesday.

Twitter will test the feature with brands including Dior, Home Depot, and Fossil.

Luxury designers, streetwear brands and other retailers have created a trend in recent years of releasing small collections of clothes and accessories that can often sell out within minutes and generate hype among shoppers.

The new feature from Twitter is intended to play off the platform's reputation as a place for real-time information and news.

"It's directly inspired by the vibrant conversation about product launches on our service  – from new gaming consoles and new handbags to the latest limited edition sneaker," said Justin Hoang, staff product manager at Twitter, in a statement.

When brands tweet about an upcoming product launch, users can tap a "Remind me" button on the tweet. Shoppers will receive an app notification 15 minutes before the item goes on sale and a second notification when it is on sale.

The feature is only available for users in the United States using Apple devices to start.

It comes as Twitter's deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk remains uncertain. The Tesla CEO in a filing on Monday threatened to walk away from the deal if he did not receive access to certain data.

