Technology News
loading

Twitter Testing Facebook-Like Status Feature With Emoji for Limited Time: Report

The Twitter Status feature has an emoji and a short description.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 July 2022 18:40 IST
Twitter Testing Facebook-Like Status Feature With Emoji for Limited Time: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter Status will offer users a number of predefined labels

Highlights
  • Twitter Status was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong
  • Twitter Status appears just below the user’s name
  • Details of the feature rolling out to all users is yet to be announced

Twitter has been spotted working on a new Status feature by a few users in the US and Australia. The new feature, which is currently under development, allows Twitter users to assign one of several predetermined labels to their tweets. Twitter confirmed to a publication that the company is testing the feature on the microblogging platform for a limited time. Reportedly, there are no custom status emojis allowed. The feature appears similar to Facebook's older status feature which allowed users to create a post by adding pre-written labels and text of their choice.

Twitter users started posting tweets with the new Status feature with one user posting a set of photos showing what it looks like. There is a list of predefined labels which contain an emoji and a short description. These include A Thread, Hot Take, Vacation Mode, Soon, and Travelling, among others. Tapping a predefined status will reportedly return other tweets containing those same words — similar to hashtags on the platform and on Instagram.

Twitter confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing this feature for a limited time with a select group in Australia and the US but did not reveal the size of the group. “For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers. So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to.”

It is to be noted that the Status feature was first brought to light by known reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. She shared a screenshot of the feature being tested as well and said the feature is codenamed “Vibe”.

These under-testing statuses and emojis appear underneath the Twitter user's name and only applies to one tweet. The feature could help users save characters while composing a tweet. The company is yet to reveal when the feature will roll out to all users.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Status, Twitter
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Qualcomm Braces for Slowdown in Smartphone Demand to Hit Its Chip Business
Samsung, LG and Other Asian Tech Firms Warn About Sharp Slowdown in Smartphone, TV Demand
Twitter Testing Facebook-Like Status Feature With Emoji for Limited Time: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  4. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  5. iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of August 2 Launch
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  2. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  3. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  4. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  5. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
  7. Play Store 10th Anniversary: Google Offering Play Credits for App, Game or In-App Items in India
  8. Private Spyware Victim Testifies Being Spied on by NSO's Pegasus, Warns It Can Be Used Against US
  9. BSNL, KITE to Provide Faster Internet Services With Broadband Connectivity to Kerala Schools
  10. Samsung, LG and Other Asian Tech Firms Warn About Sharp Slowdown in Smartphone, TV Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.