Twitter Begins Testing 'Shops' Feature to Grow E-Commerce, to Showcase Up to 50 Products

Facebook and Instagram have been leaders in social commerce, enabling merchants to set up virtual shops and sell products.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2022 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

After viewing product on Twitter, users can make purchase on merchant's website

  • Twitter Shops beta will be available for select business in the US
  • It will be visible to people using the Twitter iPhone app
  • Twitter is also experimenting with live-streamed shopping

Twitter will experiment with allowing companies to showcase up to 50 products for sale on their profiles, the company said on Wednesday, part of an effort to gain a piece of the $45 billion (roughly Rs. 3,42,780 crore) US market for so-called e-commerce.

Facebook and Instagram, which are owned by Meta Platforms, have been leaders in e-commerce, enabling merchants to set up virtual shops and sell products.

The beta test for Twitter Shops will be available for select business in the US and will be visible to people using the Twitter iPhone app, the company said.

US wireless carrier Verizon, one of the test partners, featured iPhone cases and wireless chargers in its Twitter shop on Wednesday.

After viewing the product on Twitter, users are redirected to the merchant's website for checkout.

The experiment expands on a previous feature Twitter began testing last year allowing brands to showcase up to five products at the top of their Twitter profiles.

The San Francisco-based company is also experimenting with live-streamed shopping, which lets people purchase clothing, accessories and other items while watching live videos from the brand about the products.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter Shops, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Meta
Ukraine Crisis: PlayStation, Nintendo Suspend Shipments to Russia

