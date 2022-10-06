Technology News
loading

Twitter Rolls Out Edit Button to Paid Subscribers in US Days After Introducing Feature in Canada, Australia

Twitter users have for years demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing them, mostly to fix errors such as typos.

By Reuters |  Updated: 6 October 2022 23:15 IST
Twitter Rolls Out Edit Button to Paid Subscribers in US Days After Introducing Feature in Canada, Australia

Edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to display when the post was last edited

Highlights
  • Twitter users have for years demanded the ability to edit their tweets
  • Paid subscribers have access to feature that holds tweets for one minute
  • Twitter Blue members can edit their tweets within 30 minutes

Twitter is gradually making the edit button available for its paid subscribers in the United States, the social media company said on Thursday, days after launching the widely requested feature in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In an official tweet, Twitter announced that it is expanding the Edit Tweet test to the US, currently limited to Twitter Blue members.

Twitter users have for years demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing them, mostly to fix errors such as typos.

However, Twitter and its observers have debated whether allowing tweets to be edited could lead to harmful effects, such as the spread of misinformation.

Subscribers who pay $4.99 (nearly Rs. 410) per month for Twitter Blue will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in September.

They currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.

Edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to display when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post.

Earlier this week, Twitter rolled out the feature to enable users to edit tweets for those subscribed to its Blue service in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The long-awaited editing tool test "went well," so it is being made more widely available, the San Francisco-based tech firm said in a tweet, adding that it is "coming soon" to the United States.

San Francisco-based Twitter is currently trying to reach an agreement after months-long litigation, with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who proposed to buy the social media company in a $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,61,600) deal earlier this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Edit Tweet
Reliance Jio 5G Beta Trials Begin in Delhi and Other Cities With Over 1Gbps Download Speed

Related Stories

Twitter Rolls Out Edit Button to Paid Subscribers in US Days After Introducing Feature in Canada, Australia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro With Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per 4G Plan
  3. Google Pixel Watch With 1.6-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Details 
  4. Amazon Music Adds Support for Music Videos Streaming on Android: Report
  5. A New Google TV Remote Is Replacing Android TV Remote App
  6. Google Meet Live Sharing Feature Unveiled: All the Details
  7. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Paid Features
  8. WhatsApp May Get These Six Useful Features in Coming Months
  9. Jabra Launches New TWS Earphones in India Starting at Rs. 5,999: Details Here
  10. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolls Out Edit Button to Paid Subscribers in US Days After Introducing Feature in Canada, Australia
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Beta Trials Begin in Delhi and Other Cities With Over 1Gbps Download Speed
  3. Apple's 2020 Antitrust Fine Issued by French Watchdog Said to Be Reduced to EUR 372 Million
  4. Xiaomi's Appeal for Relief Over $676 Million Asset Freeze Declined by Karnataka High Court
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro With Tensor G2 SoC, Face Unlock Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel Watch With 1.6-Inch AMOLED Display, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched: All Details
  7. Bharti Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per Existing 4G Plan
  8. Terra Founder Do Kwon Asked to Surrender His Passport by South Korean Authorities
  9. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Launch in India, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  10. Russia Blocks OKX Exchange’s Website on Allegations of Spreading Unreliable Information
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.