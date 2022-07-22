Technology News
Twitter Revenue Falls in Weakening Digital Ad Market Amid Legal Battle With Elon Musk

Twitter reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion (nearly Rs. 9,400 crore) amid fierce competition from Apple and Tiktok.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2022 18:13 IST
Twitter Revenue Falls in Weakening Digital Ad Market Amid Legal Battle With Elon Musk

Twitter was expected to post revenue of $1.32 billion (roughly Rs. 10,500 crore)

Highlights
  • Twitter posted a surprise fall in revenue
  • Twitter is locked in a legal battle with Elon Musk
  • It reported second-quarter revenue of $1.19 billion a year earlier

Twitter on Friday posted a surprise fall in revenue amid fierce competition from Apple and TikTok in a weakening advertising market, as the company wages a legal battle with Elon Musk over his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore) buyout deal.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion (roughly Rs. 9,400 crore), compared with $1.19 billion (roughly Rs. 9,500 crore) a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting $1.32 billion (roughly Rs. 10,500 crore), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The results come after Snapchat parent Snap posted weak results and declined to make a forecast, citing "incredibly challenging" conditions as advertisers cut back on spending.

Meanwhile, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Google-owner Alphabet and other companies that sell online ads lost about $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,39,324 crore) in combined stock market value on Thursday after Snap posted poor quarterly results and warned of an uncertain outlook.

Slammed by a weakening economy, increased competition from TikTok and recent privacy changes on iPhones, the Snapchat owner missed second-quarter revenue targets and warned that "forward-looking visibility remains incredibly challenging."

Its shares collapsed 26 percent, bringing Snap's loss in 2022 to over 70 percent.

With Wall Street already worried about a potential recession, Snap's report also sparked a selloff in rival internet ad sellers. Meta dropped 5 percent in extended trade, while Alphabet fell 3 percent and Pinterest tumbled 7 percent.

With Twitter suing Elon Musk to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy Twitter for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore), many investors view Twitter's stock as a wager on the outcome of that upcoming legal battle, and less as a reflection of the company's current fundamentals.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  5. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
