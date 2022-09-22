Technology News
Twitter Discloses, Fixes Bug That Prevented Account Logouts on All Devices After a Password Reset: Details

Twitter said a change to its systems introduced the bug that caused accounts to stay logged in after a password reset.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 September 2022 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter made a change to its systems for resetting passwords last year

Highlights
  • Twitter has emailed users who may have been affected
  • Affected users can now login once again on their devices
  • Twitter urges users to review active sessions regularly

Twitter announced this week that it recently fixed a bug that kept users logged in to their accounts on multiple devices after they performed a voluntary password reset. The microblogging website also said that it logged out those who might have been affected due to the bug. The company also advised users to review the controls available in the settings menu and to monitor active open sessions regularly. The company's disclosure of the bug comes weeks after it was accused by former security chief Peiter Zatko of poor security practices, failing to tackle fake accounts, and allowing foreign governments to place agents on the company's payroll.

In a blog post, Twitter announced that a bug was introduced after it made a change to its systems that power password resets last year. The company said that the bug allowed Twitter accounts to stay logged in from multiple devices after a voluntarily password reset. “That means that if you proactively changed your password on one device, but still had an open session on another device, that session may not have been closed,” Twitter said.

It added that it “proactively logged people who may have been affected out of active sessions.” The company has also notified users who may have been impacted by the bug. A member of the Gadgets 360 team also received a communication from the microblogging service informing them that they might have been affected by the issue and they can now login again on their devices. “We take our responsibility to protect your privacy very seriously and it is unfortunate this happened,” Twitter said.

Twitter's claims of ensuring the safety and security of everyone comes weeks after the company was hit by allegations in a whistleblower complaint. The company's former security chief Peiter Zatko has alleged that the microblogging platform allowed India to add agents to the company's roster and potentially provided the country with access to sensitive data about users on the platform. He also claimed that “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service was employed by the company.

Zatko also claimed that weak cyber defences made the social platform vulnerable to exploitation by “teenagers, thieves and spies”, risking users' privacy. Zatko told a Senate Judiciary Committee that the company ignored its engineers because their “executive incentives led them to prioritise profit over security.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been permitted to use the whistleblowers allegations in Twitter's upcoming trial to enforce the takeover deal that is set to begin in October.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, Account Security, Passwords
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology.
Tecno Pova Neo 5G With 18W Fast Charging to Debut in India on September 23: All Details

