Twitter Down? Outage Reports of 'Over Capacity' From Parts of the Globe

Twitter is down for several users, according to user reports on downtime tracker Downdetector. Thousands of users have reported they are unable to access Twitter on the Web, mobile apps, and on TweetDeck. First spotted by the Verge, complaints of being unable to access the service spiked around 5:30pm IST, with a peak of around 54,609 reports at 5:46pm. The service seems to be working normally in India — there were 477 reports on Downdetector India at 6:10pm — but other regions around the world, including the US, appear to be affected by the outage.

Twitter's own status page in the US offered no information during the outage, showing only the message “All Systems Operational." However, the Twitter's status dashboard, at the time of filing the report, showed it was investigating the issue with some of its application programming interfaces.

Internet monitoring group Netblocks, which tracks attempts to intentionally block internet access, says Twitter was “experiencing major international outages” but it was “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

The global outage came at a tumultuous time for Twitter, which has sued billionaire Elon Musk in an attempt to force him his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,50,300 crore) purchase of the company.

Twitter was infamous for outages in its early days but as it grew the problems became less common. Still, it suffered outages earlier this year, in February.

Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour interruption keeping Meta Platforms' WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of the reach billions of users in October.

Notorious for outages in its early years, Twitter used its popular "Fail Whale" illustration, a beluga being lifted by birds, for such incidents until in 2013 when it discontinued the logo.