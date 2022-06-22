Twitter Notes — a feature to let users publish long-form content on the platform — has been in testing and is launching in the coming weeks, according to a report. The reported development was earlier known as Twitter Articles. It would let users express their ideas in detail and share in-depth thoughts on the platform. However, Twitter already has features including the ability to create threads to go beyond the given word limit with tweets and write longer content on the platform.

Ahead of its public launch, the Twitter Notes feature is being tested with select users, TechCrunch reports. It was initially spotted in February as Twitter Articles by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

The feature would let users write in-depth posts on the platform that could be saved as a draft or shared with the public.

App researcher Nima Owji shared some screenshots in April that suggest users would get options to share their long-form posts with followers or create links to them for sharing on the Web.

#Twitter keeps working on the Twitter Article feature. This is gonna be the list of your articles. https://t.co/K2lD65xbAz pic.twitter.com/FyIzzMuliH — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 8, 2022

Twitter declined to comment on the matter, though the company told TechCrunch that it would share updates about the feature "soon."

In 2017, Twitter doubled the word limit per tweet on its platform to 280 characters from the earlier 140. The company back then also introduced threads on the platform to let its users share thoughts longer than the given 280 characters limit.

Those moves have, however, not yet helped people who are looking to share detailed content on the platform. Some users have overcome the limitation — to some extent — by sharing their notes from a third-party app in the form of screenshots.

Twitter may address those users by introducing Notes as an integrated feature in the future.