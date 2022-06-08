Technology News
loading

Twitter Said to Prepare for Most Ambitious Quarter as Company Aims to Add 13 Million Daily Active Users

Twitter's internal goal of 13 million in user growth exceeds Wall Street's expectations as per IBES data.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2022 10:30 IST
Twitter Said to Prepare for Most Ambitious Quarter as Company Aims to Add 13 Million Daily Active Users

Twitter is on track to reach the goal and has currently achieved 8.5 million in user growth

Highlights
  • Twitter is aiming to grow its monetizable daily active users
  • The microblogging service's leaders say it is on track to reach the goal
  • Twitter's deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk remains uncertain

Twitter is gearing up for its most ambitious quarter of user growth, leaders of the social media company's consumer products division told staff on Tuesday.

Twitter is aiming to grow its monetizable daily active users, or users who see advertising, by 13 million this quarter, according to an internal meeting that was heard by Reuters.

It is the highest goal the team has ever set, leaders told staff.

They added that Twitter is on track to reach the goal and has currently achieved 8.5 million in user growth, one of the best growth quarters to date.

Shares of Twitter rose 1 percent in afternoon trading.

The San Francisco-based company is maintaining its ambition to attract new users even as its deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk remains uncertain.

Musk in a filing on Monday warned Twitter that he might walk away from the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,800 crore) deal if the company does not provide data to allow him to independently verify the proportion of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

The company has said in public filings that spam and fake accounts represent fewer than 5 percent of quarterly monetizable daily active users.

A spokesperson for Twitter declined further comment.

The war in Ukraine boosted user activity on Twitter late in the first quarter, but time spent on the platform has declined 4 percent in the current quarter, leaders said.

Twitter added 20 million users during the second quarter of 2020, its highest quarterly sequential growth since at least 2019, as users flocked to the platform for news at the beginning of the pandemic.

Since then, the company has struggled to stay on track to reach its longer-term targets for both user growth and revenue, prompting a hiring freeze and cost-saving measures.

Twitter's internal goal of 13 million in user growth exceeds Wall Street's expectations, as analysts on average were projecting growth of 9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Threats Said to Put New Financing on Hold

Related Stories

Twitter Said to Prepare for Most Ambitious Quarter as Company Aims to Add 13 Million Daily Active Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE Will Not Receive iOS 16
  2. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  4. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  6. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  7. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  8. Nokia X, G-Series Phones to Launch in H2 2022: Report
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
#Latest Stories
  1. Big Tech Urges US Administration to Provide Relief to ‘Documented Dreamers’ as Country Faces Low Unemployment
  2. Twitter Said to Prepare for Most Ambitious Quarter as Company Aims to Add 13 Million Daily Active Users
  3. Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Threats Said to Put New Financing on Hold
  4. Huawei Freebuds 5i With Multi-Mode Free Switching, ANC Launched: All Details
  5. iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More
  6. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date
  8. iOS 16 Won't Reach iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE; Apple Watch Series 3 Not Eligible for watchOS 9
  9. After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Decides to Shut Down VPN Servers in India Over Government's Order
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped, Will Be a Budget Offering: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.