Twitter Reverses Twin-Tab Layout Decision, Makes It Easier to View Latest Tweets First

The twin-tab layout by Twitter had essentially made it harder to switch to the reverse-chronological feed.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 15 March 2022 11:34 IST
Layout was designed such that Home tab showing the algorithmic feed was set to be on the default option

Highlights
  • Twin-tab layout by Twitter started rolling out last week
  • The two timelines were named Home and Latest
  • The change was initially made available for iOS users

Twitter has rolled back on its decision to use a twin-tab layout on the microblogging platform and has switched back to the original layout that shows the latest tweets on the top. The twin-tab layout — which started rolling out last week — was designed to push users to an algorithmically served timeline instead of a reverse-chronological feed. The rollout had received significant pushbacks from users. Earlier this month, it was also tipped that Twitter may soon get a dedicated podcasts tab.

The twin-tab layout by Twitter had essentially made it harder to switch to the reverse-chronological feed. The change was initially made available for iOS users and was yet to roll out on the Android as well as Web versions of the microblogging site. The two timelines — Home and Latest — were designed to stack tweets based on an algorithm and show tweets on your timeline arranged in reverse-chronological order respectively.

The layout was designed such that the Home tab showing the algorithmic feed was set to be on the default option. This decision caused a backlash as several users shared their criticism of the change even calling it ‘Twitter's worst product decision in ages'. Twitter's decision to revert to the original design followed this pushback it received from the users.

Earlier this month, a dedicated tab on the Twitter app for Podcasts was spotted by known reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. The upcoming feature is expected to be indicated by a microphone icon on the Twitter mobile app, placed in the bottom menu bar. Tapping the button will likely lead to a new Podcasts page. The development comes a few months after the company introduced a Podcast-like feature on Twitter Spaces that allows users to listen to a recording of the discussions on the platform. Listeners and hosts can reach out to a wider audience with recordings of Spaces.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
